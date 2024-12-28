Boldy James & RichGains Ready "Murder During Drug Traffic" With New Song "Achilles"

Boldy James & RichGains previews Murder During Drug Traffic.

Boldy James and RichGains drop the latest preview to their upcoming joint album, Murder During Drug Traffic, titled "Achilles." The track delivers more captivating street tales that fans adore. The collaboration joins a lengthy relationship between the two rap stars. "Achilles" received rave reviews on James's Instagram account. "Showing n***s the best rapper alive," a user commented. Followed by another comment, "Boldy never gonna stop dropping is he?" Releasing the song on the same day as another album, a fan writes: "2 albums otw after dropping twice in the past few weeks, after already dropping twice this year. This is why you're the goat man."

The latest collaboration will further extend the infusion of Boldy James's low-key charismatic lyricism with RichGains' psychedelic production. James's consistency, matched with constant quality, amazes fans and converts new ones daily. "Achilles" follows James's busy schedule in 2024 that includes four new albums. Boldy continues to ascend as hip-hop's hottest underground rap star.

"Achilles" dropped on the same day as Boldy's other collaboration album with whothehelliscarlo. Hidden in Plain Sight, released on December 20, features seven new tracks with guest appearances by Conway The Machine and Styles P. It was released on Westside Biker Club. The duo's upcoming project follows the 2023 collaboration, Indiana Jones. Like Murder During Drug Traffic, the previous album welcomed the new year. MDDT will be released independently.

"Achilles" - Boldy James & RichGains

Quotable Lyrics: