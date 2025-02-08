EST Gee Wastes Little Time In Sharing The Bonus Edition Of "I Aint Feeling You"

Gee listened to the fans.

After waiting quite a while for it, they were fairly disappointed with the lack of tracks. Only 12 made the cut, which we can appreciate. At the end of the day, less is almost always more. But with younger fans these days, they want the beefier sets. So, after presumably hearing that, EST GEE decided to follow up on their demands. Like his Southern hip-hop counterpart Lil Baby, he didn't not waste too much time delivering more material. This weekend, the bonus edition has arrived and with four extra cuts. There isn't an adjustment to the original tracklist, but there is another feature in the form of Bloodhound Q50 on "Flash."

Last week, EST Gee finally came through with his new studio record I Aint Feeling You . It's the Louisville, Kentucky native's first project since his August 2023 release EL TORO 2. Overall, this was a pretty anticipated body of work and since it hit DSPs last Friday, the reception has been strong. Its stacked feature list of Travis Scott , Lil Baby , Veeze and Rylo Rodriguez also helped matters. Fans are already finding a good amount of replay value from it with "Houstatlantaville" and "My Love" grabbing a nice chunk of the streams. However, despite the praise and positive feedback, loyal listeners of EST Gee did have one nitpick.

