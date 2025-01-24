NLE Choppa Returns To His Sonic Roots On "444"

After dropping sex-positive and pop rock anthems, NLE Choppa is returning to the formula that got him popular. "444" is that example and depending on who you ask, this may be his best song in some time. To say that a lot of his supporters have been split on this deviation from his aggressive style would be quite the understatement. But at the end of the day, it's good for artists to challenge themselves. While there's a good chance he doesn't stick to what's familiar going forward, they should be happy that he's done this.
So often we take artists for granted and expect them to abide by our demands. Especially when it comes to moving away from the norm. Overall, you have to commend NLE Choppa for his willingness to broaden his horizons. Now that our mini rant is over, let's dive into "444" a bit. It's got an earworm of melody wrapped into the instrumental with its plucky keys, driving hi-hats and booming 808s. Choppa's flows and the way he draws out his vowels, particularly the o's, are very fun. It seems that he's got another project cooking, as with this release comes an announcement. "Don't call me chop this BEAZY!!!! NEW SONG NEXT FRIDAY😈" he wrote in the comments of the music video on YouTube. NLE has also shared "Dare U" with Imagine Dragons as a part of this potential rollout.
"444" - NLE Choppa
Quotable Lyrics:
Got a beam and a scope, my clip like a rope
When I shoot don't choke, this s*** for show
Better pick yo' bro up, sick like throw up, eh
Walk in this b**** and I'm pistol and packin'
He step up to me then his a** goin' backwards
We'll shoot you foreal, we far from a actor