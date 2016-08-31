Back to Artists
Imagine Dragons
Real Name
Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee, Daniel Platzman
Date of Birth
Jul. 14, 1987 - Age 36
Hometown
Las Vegas, Nevada
Label
major
Top Songs
Believer
Imagine Dragons
Jan 08, 2019
Enemy
Imagine Dragons,
J.I.D
Oct 28, 2021
Sucker For Pain
Imagine Dragons,
Lil Wayne,
Logic,
Ty Dolla $ign,
Wiz Khalifa
Jun 23, 2016
