NLE Choppa Shares His Foray Into Rock With Imagine Dragons-Assisted "Dare U"

NLE Choppa drops an early contender for the most random collab of the year.

Reynolds, as usual, manages to pen and perform an earworm of a chorus. "Dare you, dare you / Say it to my face, I dare you." However, parts of his vocals may come off a little overdone for some. As for Choppa, he manages to flow pretty well over the noisy and busy alternative production. Topically, he stays on track on both verses, delivering a more radio-friendly approach compared to his recent output. The energy of song certainly matches the mindset that Choppa has had lately which has seen be unapologetic about his dramatic musical switch up. While this may be a first for the Memphis native, Imagine Dragons are no strangers to working with other rappers. They've made a few mega-successful collabs with "Enemy" featuring JID and "Sucker For Pain" with Logic , Wiz Khalifa , Ty Dolla $ign , and Lil Wayne .

NLE Choppa is continuing to try new things and expand his range with "Dare U" being the newest example in his experimentation phase. He's shown to be a slept-on rapper when it comes to his versatility within different subsets of his native genre. However, he's also been successful in other avenues entirely and this time he's looking to prove he can thrive in the rock/alternative realm. Aiding him in his quest to do this is the GRAMMY-winning and hitmaking band Imagine Dragons. On "Dare U," this first-time duo between Choppa and the group's lead singer Dan Reynolds aim for a perseverant and defiant anthem.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.