NLE Choppa Shares His Foray Into Rock With Imagine Dragons-Assisted "Dare U"

NLE Choppa is continuing to try new things and expand his range with "Dare U" being the newest example in his experimentation phase. He's shown to be a slept-on rapper when it comes to his versatility within different subsets of his native genre. However, he's also been successful in other avenues entirely and this time he's looking to prove he can thrive in the rock/alternative realm. Aiding him in his quest to do this is the GRAMMY-winning and hitmaking band Imagine Dragons. On "Dare U," this first-time duo between Choppa and the group's lead singer Dan Reynolds aim for a perseverant and defiant anthem.
Reynolds, as usual, manages to pen and perform an earworm of a chorus. "Dare you, dare you /
Say it to my face, I dare you." However, parts of his vocals may come off a little overdone for some. As for Choppa, he manages to flow pretty well over the noisy and busy alternative production. Topically, he stays on track on both verses, delivering a more radio-friendly approach compared to his recent output. The energy of song certainly matches the mindset that Choppa has had lately which has seen be unapologetic about his dramatic musical switch up. While this may be a first for the Memphis native, Imagine Dragons are no strangers to working with other rappers. They've made a few mega-successful collabs with "Enemy" featuring JID and "Sucker For Pain" with Logic, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, and Lil Wayne.
"Dare U" - NLE Choppa & Imagine Dragons
Quotable Lyrics:
Life was closin' in, face to face with sin
All my demons, got 'em in order
Red what I'm seein', bled what he did
Dread from his kids, life got shorter
Mm, gone in a daze
Mm, mind in the rage