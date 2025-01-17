DJ Akademiks Delivers Disheartening Update On Playboi Carti’s New Album

BY Caroline Fisher 1309 Views
The Weeknd | After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Sao Paulo
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 7: Playboi Carti on stage with Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye during the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation)
According to DJ Akademiks, "the longer he doesn't drop his buzz isn't going nowhere."

Playboi Carti's fans have been waiting for his new album for years, and as the days go by, they continue to grow more and more skeptical of all the teasing and delays. With that being said, there appears to be at least one person holding out hope that the project could arrive sooner than later, DJ Akademiks. Earlier this month, he claimed that he heard from a source that the album would drop this February.

"Yo, I'ma keep it a bean with you right now, chat," he began at the time. "And this is not from Carti, this is what I'm telling you. I've been trying to talk to his label, all that s**t. They've been telling me it's like, right now, it's sounding like February. That's what they've been telling me, okay? This ain't from Carti, but I'm trying to be real. I know y'all tight. If you a Carti fan, y'all got to be tight." Akademiks continued, arguing that the longer Playboi Carti drags this out, "the better it is."

DJ Akademiks Says There's A 5% Chance Playboi Carti Drops In February

Now, the internet personality has delivered yet another potential update on the release, walking back his previous remarks. While he seems fairly convinced that the project will arrive sometime in 2025, he doesn't appear confident at all that it will be here by February. “If you a Carti fan, I would probably say put 5% stock on him dropping in February," he said. "If you ask me, I would say 85% sure it’s dropping this year." Ak continued, echoing his previous remarks about Carti delaying the release to build anticipation.

"I think Carti is enjoying the reality of the longer he doesn't drop his buzz isn't going nowhere," he claimed. "And let me tell you the truth, every artist would always like to freeze their clout at the top. You think Lil Baby right now don't want to go back to when he dropped My Turn and everybody was saying he's the best thing ever?"

