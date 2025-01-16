Lil Baby Reveals His Involvement With Playboi Carti's "I AM MUSIC"

Lil Baby has been putting in work. He dropped WHAM, then dropped a deluxe edition of WHAM. Then, he confirmed plans to drop the album Dominique in February. Amidst all the solo material, Lil Baby has teased collaborations. He hinted at a collaborative album with Young Thug. The most intriguing, though, is his potential involvement with Playboi Carti's album I AM MUSIC. It is among the most anticipated and sought after albums in the genre, and Baby provided information on it during a recent Complex chat.

Lil Baby praised Playboi Carti and assured fans that they respect each other mutually. The only reason they haven't worked together is that it can be difficult to align schedules. "Carti is my man," he stated. "I’ve known Carti for a long time. I always knew him, but we just never really did music because most of the people who I’ve known for awhile. It don't be weird making music, but I don't be pressed if they don’t be pressed." Lil Baby was then asked whether he will appear on I AM MUSIC, and he gave an answer that was both concrete and vague.

Lil Baby Emphasized His Atlanta Connection With Carti

"I feel like I'm already on I AM MUSIC, just being from Atlanta," the rapper noted. "Everybody plays a part in it. Just everybody’s albums, you know what I'm saying? We all feed off each other in certain ways." Lil Baby's involvement in the album should come as no surprise, given Playboi Carti hinted at a collab a few months ago. The rapper posted a screenshot of a convo with Lil Baby's manager, Cash XO. "Wham," he wrote. "Carti lock each other in family!." Carti texted back: "Yes sir."