Lil Baby Reveals His Involvement With Playboi Carti's "I AM MUSIC"

BY Elias Andrews 184 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Baby "Wham" Pop Up Performance
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 07: Lil Baby performs onstage during "Wham" Pop Up Performance on January 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
The rapper has been on a roll.

Lil Baby has been putting in work. He dropped WHAM, then dropped a deluxe edition of WHAM. Then, he confirmed plans to drop the album Dominique in February. Amidst all the solo material, Lil Baby has teased collaborations. He hinted at a collaborative album with Young Thug. The most intriguing, though, is his potential involvement with Playboi Carti's album I AM MUSIC. It is among the most anticipated and sought after albums in the genre, and Baby provided information on it during a recent Complex chat.

Lil Baby praised Playboi Carti and assured fans that they respect each other mutually. The only reason they haven't worked together is that it can be difficult to align schedules. "Carti is my man," he stated. "I’ve known Carti for a long time. I always knew him, but we just never really did music because most of the people who I’ve known for awhile. It don't be weird making music, but I don't be pressed if they don’t be pressed." Lil Baby was then asked whether he will appear on I AM MUSIC, and he gave an answer that was both concrete and vague.

Read More: Lil Baby’s New THCa Strain Reaches Impressive Milestone Weeks After Launch

Lil Baby Emphasized His Atlanta Connection With Carti

"I feel like I'm already on I AM MUSIC, just being from Atlanta," the rapper noted. "Everybody plays a part in it. Just everybody’s albums, you know what I'm saying? We all feed off each other in certain ways." Lil Baby's involvement in the album should come as no surprise, given Playboi Carti hinted at a collab a few months ago. The rapper posted a screenshot of a convo with Lil Baby's manager, Cash XO. "Wham," he wrote. "Carti lock each other in family!." Carti texted back: "Yes sir."

One thing Lil Baby did confirm, though, is that Playboi Carti won't be on his upcoming album. He is eager to make more music with the mysterious rapper, but felt their vibes would have been off for the sound he wants on Dominique. "Me and him would probably be on some turnt sh*t," he explained to Complex. "We too turnt [together] for him to be on Dominique." Hopefully Baby makes the final cut on I AM MUSIC. And hopefully the album eventually sees the light of day.

Read More: Lil Baby Teases "Dominique" Release Date As "WHAM" Dominates The Charts

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Desert Sun Music Lil Baby Catches Heat For Allegedly Fabricating His New Weed Strain's Staggering Revenue 2.2K
The Summer Smash 2023 Music Playboi Carti Teases New Collaborations With Mustard And Lil Baby 1439
2018 Lollapalooza - Day 4 Music Playboi Carti Clarifies Controversial Album Cover 1.8K
2019 Rolling Loud New York Music Playboi Carti Claims There Will Be No Features On "I AM MUSIC" Album 1357