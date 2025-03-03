Playboi Carti Sets Bold Expectations For New Album "I AM MUSIC" And Fans Are Almost Convinced

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 292 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Playboi Carti Expectations New Album I AM MUSIC Fans Hip Hop News
BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 15: Playboi Carti performs during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium on June 15, 2024 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Some Playboi Carti fans think that he hasn't dropped his new album "I AM MUSIC" yet because of A$AP Rocky's own rollout struggles.

Playboi Carti has spent the last four years – probably longer – working on his new album I AM MUSIC, one that he swears he's eventually putting out. Some of his recent social media teases about the project left some fans with much more hope than usual... But not enough to dissuade their skepticism. For example, the Opium boss recently reposted hip-hop Twitter account "igor," or @hadmyback, who wrote that this record might be the most anticipated one in music history. "N THE REPLAY VALUE ON 10" Carti wrote in his Instagram Story screenshot this week. Many die-hards shared their excitement, but other than being hype for igor, many of them also refuse to believe him.

In fact, this has led many fans to speculate on why Playboi Carti hasn't dropped his new album yet, building off of previous theories. One claim from an alleged Homixide Gang affiliate (part of Opium) is that A$AP Rocky isn't letting him release anything big just yet. Carti's under Rocky's AWGE imprint on Interscope Records, and the Harlem creative has his own long-awaited project, Don't Be Dumb, to fix his rollout for.

Read More: Kanye West Links With Playboi Carti, The Game, & More In Behind The Scenes "Bully" Clips

When Will Playboi Carti Drop His New Album?

At the end of the day, who knows when either will finally make it happen? After all, we don't have a release date for Playboi Carti's new album I AM MUSIC yet. None of the previous singles indicated one either, and with each new collab or snippet, folks express more and more confusion over what this new LP will sound like. Are the 2024-ish singles moot now or did we just never leave that era? Either way, considering the Atlanta rapper's release timeline, this new record definitely needs a lot of replay value to last us a few years... Four of them, at least.

But despite all this frustration, King Vamp keeps winning. Playboi Carti performed at the Grammys this year alongside his "Timeless" collaborator The Weeknd. He just dropped a Latto remix earlier this year, and he (and A$AP Rocky, funnily enough) will headline Rolling Loud California next weekend. Hopefully Carti lives up to the I AM MUSIC hype, or else that replay value will plummet.

Read More: The Weeknd & Playboi Carti Announce Stadium Tour To Support "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Homixide Gang Affiliate ASAP Rocky Blocking Playboi Carti Dropping Music Hip Hop News Music Homixide Gang Affiliate Alleges ASAP Rocky Is Blocking Playboi Carti From Dropping Music 1131
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Music Playboi Carti’s “I Am Music” Billboards Have Fans Demanding The Album 1445
Playboi Carti Album Billboard Hip Hop News Music "SORRY 4 DA WAIT": Playboi Carti Toys With Fans' Album Expectations Yet Again With New Billboard 3.2K
2019 Rolling Loud LA Music Playboi Carti Confirms More New Music After Snippet: "I'm Not Done At All" 899