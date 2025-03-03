Playboi Carti Sets Bold Expectations For New Album "I AM MUSIC" And Fans Are Almost Convinced

Playboi Carti has spent the last four years – probably longer – working on his new album I AM MUSIC, one that he swears he's eventually putting out. Some of his recent social media teases about the project left some fans with much more hope than usual... But not enough to dissuade their skepticism. For example, the Opium boss recently reposted hip-hop Twitter account "igor," or @hadmyback, who wrote that this record might be the most anticipated one in music history. "N THE REPLAY VALUE ON 10" Carti wrote in his Instagram Story screenshot this week. Many die-hards shared their excitement, but other than being hype for igor, many of them also refuse to believe him.

In fact, this has led many fans to speculate on why Playboi Carti hasn't dropped his new album yet, building off of previous theories. One claim from an alleged Homixide Gang affiliate (part of Opium) is that A$AP Rocky isn't letting him release anything big just yet. Carti's under Rocky's AWGE imprint on Interscope Records, and the Harlem creative has his own long-awaited project, Don't Be Dumb, to fix his rollout for.

When Will Playboi Carti Drop His New Album?

At the end of the day, who knows when either will finally make it happen? After all, we don't have a release date for Playboi Carti's new album I AM MUSIC yet. None of the previous singles indicated one either, and with each new collab or snippet, folks express more and more confusion over what this new LP will sound like. Are the 2024-ish singles moot now or did we just never leave that era? Either way, considering the Atlanta rapper's release timeline, this new record definitely needs a lot of replay value to last us a few years... Four of them, at least.