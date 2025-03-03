Playboi Carti Assures Fans That "I AM MUSIC" Is Dropping "FASHO" In 2025

Playboi Carti obliged a fan's curiosity about the anticipated release of the rap star's I AM MUSIC album. Acknowledging his style, the fan commented, "Bro, we get it u trim just drop the album already." Surprisingly, Carti replied to the fan with "FASHO [100 emoji]." Carti previewed the album at Rolling Loud after hinting it would be released by the end of 2024. However, it never came to fruition. The rap star's response to the fan confirmed the anticipated album will be released in 2025.

Playboi Carti’s "I Am Music" campaign has been a masterclass in mystery, blending cryptic messaging with calculated releases to heighten anticipation for his long-awaited album. It began on December 7, 2023, when Carti posted an Instagram story declaring, "I am music." Pharrell Williams responded with a single word: "Prepare." That brief exchange ignited speculation about an imminent project. The following day, Carti dropped "Different Day" through the Opium Instagram account, accompanied by a full-length music video.

Where Is Playboi Carti's I AM MUSIC?

Unlike traditional releases, the track never surfaced on streaming platforms, enhancing its exclusivity. Over the next few months, he released a series of singles: "2024" on December 14, "H00dByAir" on December 19, "Backr00ms" featuring Travis Scott on January 1, 2024, "EvilJ0rdan" on January 15, and "Ketamine" on March 12. Each track arrived with a music video, mostly limited to Instagram and YouTube, deepening the album’s mystique.