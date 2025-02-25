Playboi Carti Continues To Torture Fans With Another Seemingly Pointless Billboard

Playboi Carti is easily one of the more reclusive artists in hip-hop, or at least that is what he wants you to believe as he readies I Am Music. Overall, Carti has been accused by his fans of "aura farming." The new Gen-Z term that essentially equates to "trying to act cool." Although the artist has been able to maintain his fanbase, he has done very little to earn their trust. It has been over fours years since the release of Whole Lotta Red, and fans are still waiting for a new album. While there have been various close calls, there is still no hint at a potential release date.

However, over the last few days, fans have been blessed with some easter eggs. Billboards throughout Los Angeles have been popping up all over the place. These billboards are sponsored by Spotify and contain the same font Playboi Carti has been using to promote his most recent singles. These billboards have popped up almost every single day and have contained phrases like "Sorry 4 Da Wait," "IM SO YVL," and "Trim." According to NFR Podcast and other hip-hop aggregators, some new billboards have arrived.

When Is Playboi Carti Dropping "I Am Music"

Image via Twitter Screenshot

The most recent billboard, which can be seen above, says "Overly Trim." To add fuel to the fire, Playboi Carti took to his Instagram story where he seemingly hinted at a new song. He previewed the track and seemed to be quite excited about it. Next month, he is performing at Rolling Loud, which could be the perfect opportunity to give us new songs. A few months ago, he previewed about 5-7 new I Am Music tracks at Rolling Loud Miami, and this has given fans hope that perhaps the album is truly on the way.