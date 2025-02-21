"SORRY 4 DA WAIT": Playboi Carti Toys With Fans' Album Expectations Yet Again With New Billboard

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Playboi Carti Album Billboard Hip Hop News
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Playboi Carti performs during the 2024 Rolling Loud music festival at Hard Rock Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage/Getty Images)
Playboi Carti already released multiple billboards alluding to his new album "I AM MUSIC," but can we really believe him?

Humankind has always had to be patient, whether it's for the return of Jesus Christ, the inevitable destruction of our planet, or Playboi Carti's long-awaited new album. Countless teases, broken promises, and stretches of silence have already strained his relationship with his fanbase. But the Atlanta creative put up various new billboards for I AM MUSIC recently, building up more delusional hype for the project. We have a new one to report on courtesy of DJ Akademiks, which reads "SORRY 4 DA WAIT." Does this actually mean the LP is coming soon? Not at all. But does that skepticism eliminate all hope? Never.

After all, Playboi Carti fans have heard so many promises about "TONIGHT" and "dropping soon" that the new album I AM MUSIC will probably arrive out of nowhere. We doubt that he will want to stick to a traditional rollout, especially as previous efforts through singles didn't pan out. Also, the Opium leader ha other matters to attend to that require his artistic attention. New clips surfaced of Carti, The Game, and other rappers working on the new album from Kanye West, Bully.

Playboi Carti I AM MUSIC

For those unaware, I AM MUSIC is the name most closely associated with Playboi Carti's new album, as Music and Narcissist have also been thrown around here and there. We don't have much of a crystal clear timeline for its actual formation. However, many fans assume that we've been in one long rollout ever since the release of Whole Lotta Red in 2020. Album titles came and went, new social media-only or performance-exclusive singles rocked the hip-hop world, but nothing really manifested. Sure, we got the official "All Red" single plus other collabs such as the "Blick Sum" remix with Latto. But these felt like side missions rather than the next step.

Still, many Playboi Carti fans just hope that he will prove them wrong this time around. He seemed to share his excitement to drop I AM MUSIC after Kai Cenat demanded that he drop the album at the Grammys this year. So will King Vamp find it in his heart to deliver? We'll see...

