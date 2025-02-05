Playboi Carti Seems Motivated To Drop "I AM MUSIC" More Than Ever Before After Hearing Kai Cenat's Passionate Request

BY Zachary Horvath
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Playboi Carti performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Kai is every Carti fan right now.

At this point, we don't need to tell you that fans want Playboi Carti to drop I AM MUSIC. His upcoming third album, despite all of its delays, remains one of the most anticipated tapes in recent memory. His supporters are some of the most protective in music, and even when he's failed to really make any progress, they have continued to have his back. But some are having a harder and harder time defending his supposed unwillingness to commit to this rollout. However, even with folks growing restless, don't think for one second the hype is ever going to die out entirely.

The live streaming community is ready for I AM MUSIC, especially Kai Cenat. He voiced his great desire for the project while on the red carpet at the GRAMMYs this past weekend. Speaking with a reporter from Access Hollywood, he was asked, "What is music missing in 2025?" After pondering for a moment, Kai concluded that it was the Die Lit creator's next body of work. "You know who we missin? The Playboi Carti album, he needs to drop. For real. Carti gotta drop I know Carti going to see this. Carti just drop. I’m on national TV, drop gang, you feel what I’m saying."

Most Aren't Going To Believe Playboi Carti Until The Album In Out

He concluded, "In my world, a lot of people need that, so we need to make sure that happens." Fans have been chanting this for months on top of years, but these requests have seemingly fallen on deaf ears. But with Kai Cenat being as urgent (and big) as he is, it seems Carti is finally listening. Per AllHipHop, the Atlanta rapper reposted the Bronx native's interview clip on his IG Story.

He paired that with a caption that suggests he's more ready than ever to get this tape out. "REALEST VIDEO I SEEN IN 2025, he began. "BX YAL GOT 1 WIT KAI. DIS VIDEO MIGHT BE DA ONE TO DO IT." At the end of the day though, let's keep it real. Most aren't going to take this seriously until they see I AM MUSIC on their devices. What is interesting here though is that how much supposed influence streamers and Kai have over the music world right now.

