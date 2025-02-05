Stephen A Smith Attracts Attention As Possible 2028 Democratic Presidential Candidate

According to Front Office Sports, Stephen A Smith is "emerging as a potential 2028 Democratic candidate for president." The 57-year-old ESPN personality reportedly has a 2% share in a recent poll about potential Democratic candidates. This is just 1% behind governors Tim Walz and Josh Shapiro, and 1% higher than J.B. Pritzker and Beto O'Rourke. Former Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly has a 33% share.

The poll was conducted by John McLaughlin, who says Smith was included because "there were media reports about him talking about the presidency" in recent months. Back in November, he said on his show that he would "definitely" look into running if he knew he could potentially win. "He got some support. He certainly got media attention," McLaughlin explained. "So he’s probably gone up. But he’d probably have to take a pay cut. Just like President Trump had to take a pay cut. So we’ll see."

Stephen A Smith Confirms He Has "No Interest" In Running For President

Stephen A. Smith in 2021. Tori Lynn Schneider / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On The Stephen A. Smith Show this week, Smith once again claimed that he might eventually consider running. "The Democratic Party looks so pathetic after this election; I might entertain running. I just might change my mind one day. I doubt it, but I might. Because how much would it take to beat y’all? And Trump can’t run again," he said.

Smith backpedaled during an interview on Hannity shortly after, however, confirming that he has no plans to give up his current life to become president. "My lifestyle is quite lovely," he explained. "I would not want to ruin that by running for the presidency of the United States of America. I have no interest, but I was just trying to make a profound point [...] I think the Democratic Party, in the state that they find themselves in, I think somebody like me could actually win."