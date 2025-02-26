Stephen A Smith Refutes Liking An Antisemitic Post From White Supremacist Nick Fuentes

Stephen A Smith has clarified that he did not intend to like a video of Nick Fuentes going on an antisemitic rant on social media. When the AF Post's account on X (formerly Twitter) claimed he had done so, he suggested it was either untrue or done accidently. "I do not know who this is or what that video is. If it was 'liked' it was unintentional," he wrote in response.

The incident left fans in Stephen A Smith's replies breathing a sigh of relief. "You had me working over time, if you need a new social media manager hit me up," one user wrote. Another wrote: "Its an app, sh*t happens, unintentional likes can happen easily when your scrolling."

Is Stephen A Smith Running For President?

I do not know who this is or what that video is. If it was “liked” it was unintentional https://t.co/2hdzjXGkyG — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 26, 2025

The drama comes as rumors have been circulating about Stephen A Smith considering a run for president. He shut down the idea while speaking with TMZ for a recent interview. "I ain't trying to run for office or anything like that. I love talking politics, I love talking about things not just sports. If the American people want to sit up there and say 'Yo we want Stephen A. to run' I'm not going to be mad at that," Smith told the outlet. "I don't know what the hell they're thinking. I ain't qualified, but if you want to go ahead and entertain it, you can go ahead and entertain it."