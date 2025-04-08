Stephen A Smith Is Officially Leaving The Door Open For Presidential Campaign

Stephen A Smith says if the state of the country is an "absolute mess" a couple years from now, he'll run for office.

Stephen A Smith says he's changed his mind and will be leaving the door open for a possible bid for the presidency in 2028. As Donald Trump's first 100 days in office near their end and he's unleashed pandemonium by implementing massive tariffs on nearly all goods imported to the US, the ESPN host says his country might need him after all. Smith explained his position while speaking with McVay Media President Mike McVay at the recent NAB Show in Las Vegas.

“Over the last few weeks, I’ve had no choice but to get more serious about it,” Stephen A Smith admitted. “I’ve been approached by people on Capitol Hill. I’ve been approached by people who are elected officials in office, whether it’s governors or mayors or what have you. People have legitimately, seriously, asked me about it. I have no desire to be a politician, but I’ve decided that I’m no longer going to close that door. I’m gonna keep my options open. I’m going to entertain the possibility. If it comes in late 2026, 2027, where I look at this country and think it’s an absolute mess and there’s legitimate reason to believe … that I indeed have a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States. I am not going to rule it out.”

Stephen A Smith's Political Aspirations

As rumors circulated for months about Stephen A Smith entertaining the possibility of running for office, he initially shot down the idea while speaking with TMZ back in February. "I ain't trying to run for office or anything like that. I love talking politics, I love talking about things not just sports. If the American people want to sit up there and say 'Yo we want Stephen A. to run' I'm not going to be mad at that," Smith said at the time. "I don't know what the hell they're thinking. I ain't qualified, but if you want to go ahead and entertain it, you can go ahead and entertain it."

He did, however, note that Donald Trump's success has proven anybody can be president. If Stephen A Smith does decide to run for office, he'll most likely be competing against Wes Moore of Maryland, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Gavin Newsom of California, and more for the democratic ticket.

