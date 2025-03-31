Stephen A Smith Fires Back At MSNBC For Labeling Him A MAGA Mouthpiece

Stephen A Smith has responded to the recent piece by Ja'han Jones for MSNBC in which the op-ed writer described him as a "megaphone for MAGA propaganda." Speaking about the accusation on his YouTube show on Sunday night, Smith defended himself while arguing that Jones' complaints encapsulate what he feels is wrong with liberals at the moment.

"Let me express to you what I think about what he wrote. I think that's the exact problem with the left," he said. "If I don't agree with you, I must be MAGA, it must be the case. I'm platforming MAGA propaganda, is that so? I don't view it that way." He continued: "Us pointing out these things that are wrong with the Democratic Party makes me bad? Makes me a megaphone for the MAGA right? They're on the right, so there's no reason to listen to them, I'm not that dude. On this platform, it's very, very important that I say to y'all this, on this platform, it's very, very important that we understand this. I'm going to talk to everybody that I can."

Stephen A Smith's Political Stance

Stephen A Smith has frequently noted that he's voted for the Democratic party throughout his life; however, he's also recently made many headlines for friendly interviews with far right pundits such as Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro. In response to Jones pointing that out, Smith listed the many interviews he's done with Democrats in recent years as well.