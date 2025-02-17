Stephen A Smith Finally Gives Firm Answer On Whether He'll Run For President

BY Cole Blake 590 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
Dec 21, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Stephen A. Smith , American sports television personality, walks on the field before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
It doesn't appear that Stephen A Smith is actually interested.

Stephen A Smith says he's not interested in running in the 2028 Presidential Election. Speaking with TMZ about the trending idea, the long-time ESPN host said he loves talking about politics but isn't qualified for an official run for office. The update comes after The New Yorker's Jay Caspian Kang ran a piece titled, "Stephen A Smith For President," last week.

"I ain't trying to run for office or anything like that. I love talking politics, I love talking about things not just sports. If the American people want to sit up there and say 'Yo we want Stephen A. to run' I'm not going to be mad at that," Smith told TMZ. "I don't know what the hell they're thinking. I ain't qualified, but if you want to go ahead and entertain it, you can go ahead and entertain it." He further noted that Donald Trump's success has proven anybody can be president. "He's inspired all of us because if he can be president, a lot of us could be president," he remarked. Check out his full discussion about the idea below.

Read More: Stephen A. Smith Won't Back Down In Response To Serena Williams Backlash

Will Stephen A Smith Run For President In 2028?

Following his interview with TMZ, it appears Smith won't actually be campaigning, but that hasn't stopped him from sharing his opinion on the Democratic Party numerous times as of late. Speaking with The New Yorker for Jay Caspian Kang's aforementioned piece, Smith called for a cleansing of the party. “I’m qualified to be a hell-raiser,” Smith told the outlet. “I’m going to bring the rain. Nobody is safe with me. Not a Democrat. Not a Republican. No one.”

If Smith did entertain a run, early polling suggests he could be quite successful. A McLaughlin & Associates poll from earlier this month, placed him in a similar range to that of former VP Candidate Tim Walz and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. He reacted to the poll with a meme on X (formerly Twitter). spurring further gossip about the possibility of him running.

Read More: Stephen A Smith Grades Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 930
NBA: All Star Celebrity Game-Shannon at Stephen A Sports Stephen A Smith Attracts Attention As Possible 2028 Democratic Presidential Candidate 1.7K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 743
SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII - Feb. 9 Sports New Orleans Pelicans Shade Stephen A. Smith After Latest Zion Williamson Comments 878