Stephen A. Smith Addresses Michelle Obama Over ESPN Criticism

BY Cole Blake 546 Views
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers
Oct 23, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Stephen A. Smith (Stephen Smith) on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Michelle Obama recently compared Stephen A. Smith's work with ESPN to the reality series, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

Stephen A. Smith fired back at former first lady Michelle Obama on his eponymous talk show after she compared his ESPN segments to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Obama discussed the sports media landscape during a recent episode of her podcast, IMO.

“If I listen to ESPN for an hour, it’s like watching the Real Housewives of Atlanta,” she said, as caught by AllHipHop. “I mean, you know, it’s the same drama, and they’re yelling at each other and they don’t get along, you know? I mean, Stephen A Smith, he’s just like every other talk show host.”

The clip went viral on social media over the weekend and now, Smith has responded. “No, reality TV is not like that,” he said. “You’re so wrong about that, about that assertion, but that’s neither here nor there.”

From there, Smith took aim at Michelle and her husband, Barack. He complained about the way the two pressured voters into supporting Kamala Harris over Donald Trump in the last election. “You will never hear me utter a negative word about you, but I respectfully disagreed and still remain pretty salty about what you said about us,” Smith said. He added that Barack “sort of blackmail[ed] us emotionally into trying to compel us to vote one way or another.”

Will Stephen A. Smith Run For President?

Since the 2024 Presidential Election, Stephen A. Smith has toyed with the idea of joining the Democratic primary for 2028. While speaking with McVay Media President Mike McVay at the NAB Show in Las Vegas in April, Smith confirmed that he has begun considering the possibility more seriously.

“Over the last few weeks, I’ve had no choice but to get more serious about it,” Smith explained at the time. “I’ve been approached by people on Capitol Hill. I’ve been approached by people who are elected officials in office, whether it’s governors or mayors or what have you. People have legitimately, seriously, asked me about it. I have no desire to be a politician, but I’ve decided that I’m no longer going to close that door. I’m gonna keep my options open. I’m going to entertain the possibility. If it comes in late 2026, 2027, where I look at this country and think it’s an absolute mess and there’s legitimate reason to believe … that I indeed have a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States. I am not going to rule it out.”

