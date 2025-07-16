Barack and Michelle Obama shut down rumors about the two seeking a divorce during an episode of the IMO podcast, which Michelle hosts with her brother, Craig Robinson. The speculation began back in January, when Michelle declined to join her husband at President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“She took me back! It was touch and go for a while," Barack joked on the show, as caught by CNN. Robinson said, “It’s so nice to have you both in the same room together." Michelle then remarked, "I know because when we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced.”

“These are the kinds of things that I just miss,” Barack Obama said. “So I don’t even know this stuff’s going on and then somebody will mention it to me and I’m like what are you talking about?”

Michelle Obama continued, “There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I’ve thought about quitting on my man. And we’ve had some really hard times and we’ve had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures and I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to.”

Are Barack & Michelle Obama Still Married?

Barack and Michelle Obama married back in 1992, and it appears that they're still together. Michelle previously explained skipping out on the inauguration during a previous episode of the podcast. “My decision to skip the inauguration, what people don’t realize — or my decision to make choices at the beginning of this year that suited me were met with such ridicule and criticism,” she said earlier this year. “People couldn’t believe that I was saying no for any other reason that they had to assume that my marriage was falling apart.” In addition to missing the inauguration, she also wasn't present at the funeral for former President Jimmy Carter.

Michelle and Craig began hosting the IMO podcast, earlier this year. They've already sat down with a number of stars, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Angie Martinez, Bruce Springsteen, and more.