Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris For President Following Rumors That He Thought She Would Lose

There were rumors that Obama had someone else in mind.

Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States, has officially secured the nomination for President. Overall, President Joe Biden has dropped out of the race, making way for Kamala to get the nom. However, it is not going to be an easy road to victory. Donald Trump is still leading in the polls and Biden certainly brought things down. Regardless, there is newfound energy around Harris and it has led to a bit of a polling surge that is going to be key for Democrats moving forward.

Last night, Harris was finally able to secure the endorsement of Barack Obama. Previously, there were rumors that Obama thought Kamala was a weak candidate compared to some of the other choices. However, he ultimately called her along with his wife Michelle. “Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” Obama said on the phone call.

Read More: Barack Obama Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Joe Biden After He Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Barack Obama Calls Vice President Harris

“Oh my goodness. Michelle, Barack, this means so much to me. I’m looking forward to doing this with the two of you, Doug and I both. And getting out there, being on the road,” Harris told Barack Obama. “But most of all, I just want to tell you the words you have spoken and the friendship that you have given over all these years mean more than I can express, so thank you both. It means so much. And we’re gonna have some fun with this too, aren’t we?”