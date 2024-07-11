Barack Obama's Viral USA Basketball Handshakes Reminds Fans Of Infamous Key & Peele Sketch

President Obama Speaks At The SelectUSA Investment Summit
NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - MARCH 23: U.S. President Barack Obama waves after he spoke during the SelectUSA Investment Summit March 23, 2015 in National Harbor, Maryland. The summit brought together investors from around the world to showcase the diversity of investment opportunities available in the U.S. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
The former President gave fans a laugh.

Former President Barack Obama remains beloved by those who supported him during his eight years in office. Although he does have his fair share of critics, Obama is a figure who is seen as the last bastion of normalcy in the United States. Following his Presidency, we got Donald Trump in 2016. Moreover, his vice president Joe Biden subsequently got the Presidency in 2020, but his declining cognitive ability has led to astronomically low approval ratings.

Obama remains someone that Democrats take very seriously as an advisor. Additionally, he is someone who is frequently seen out in public, especially in matters that require some patriotic pride. For instance, Obama recently got to meet with the members of Team USA Basketball. In the video below, you can see that he gave some enthusiastic daps to the players he knows. Steph Curry and LeBron are the best examples of this. Meanwhile, he gave the coaching staff some hearty handshakes, although the enthusiasm was certainly dialed down.

Barack Obama x Team USA

Subsquently, the clip above went viral with many harkening back to an infamous Key & Peele sketch that portrays a very similar scenario. All of these years later, the sketch still rings true. That said, fans are happy to Barack Obama supporting Team USA. They have a huge test ahead of them at the Olympics, and based on the current roster, they are the runaway favorites to win the gold medal. Only time will tell if they can do it.

The Infamous Sketch

Let us know what you thought of Team USA's performance last night, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the team is going to win the gold medal at the Olympics next month? Which player do you think will have the best tournament? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes.

