Joe Biden Receives Repeated Calls To Drop Out Of Presidential Race

Many believe Joe Biden can't do the job.

President Joe Biden has received a whole lot of scrutiny over the last few weeks. Overall, this is mostly thanks to his horrific debate performance against Donald Trump. While Trump wasn't exactly performing to the best of his abilities, Biden appeared to be in a bad state. There have been signs of cognitive decline, and his debate performance was one of his worst looks yet. Democrats have started to freak out, although Biden remains of the mindset that he is going to stay in the race.

According to CNN, Democrats like Nancy Pelosi have been critical of Biden and his choice to stay in the fight. Moreover, even George Clooney has made some strong comments about the President. This is significant considering how Clooney is a major donor to Biden. Despite all of this, the President is not dropping out of the race, at least for now. The Democratic National Convention is in August, which means there is still time for Biden to come out and drop out before it's too late.

Joe Biden Refuses To Back Down

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES - JUNE 27: President of the United States Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump participate in the first Presidential Debate at CNN Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, United States on June 27, 2024. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Despite the recent criticism towards Biden, there are certainly those who have defended him. Meanwhile, others are considering potential replacements for Biden. For instance, Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, and Gretchen Whitmer are all names that are floating around right now. Only time will tell whether or not any of them are forced to answer the call.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Joe Biden should step down from the Presidential race? Do you believe that he will step down or is it just not going to happen, at this point? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the world. We will continue to bring you trending stories from the music, entertainment, and sports worlds.

