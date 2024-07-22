Joe Budden Hit With More Joe Biden Jokes Following President's Decision To Drop Out

Revolt And AT&amp;T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 13
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Joe Budden speaks onstage during day 2 of REVOLT Summit x AT&amp;T Summit on September 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt)
Joe Budden is used to it.

Joe Budden is someone who has consistently been hit with Joe Biden jokes because their names are so similar. Overall, whenever something happens involving Biden, someone decides to take a crack at Budden. This was especially true when Biden ended up winning the election back in 2020. People would congratulate Budden on his new role as President. With the latest news involving Biden in mind, there should be no surprise that Budden is being brought up all over again.

As many of you know by now, Joe Biden has announced that he will not be running for re-election in 2024. Although he was deadset on staying in the race, it was becoming clear that it was a bad idea for him to stay in. His cognitive decline was a bit too much for people to take seriously, and he ultimately dropped out while endorsing Kamala Harris. This all led to jokes against Budden. For instance, someone made a joke about his retirement from music, saying "damn, you quit again."

Joe Budden Reacts

Joe is finding all of this to be humorous as he simply replied, "lol smh." After all, Budden is certainly used to this by now, but it doesn't make it any less funny or novel every time. That said, Kamala Harris now has to drum up support from the Democrats. Moreover, she will be excited to come through with a Vice Presidential pick. Needless to say, it is a long road ahead for the Vice President and the Democratic Party as a whole.

Let us know what you think about the news involving Joe Biden, in the comments section down below. Did you see all of this coming or were you surprised by his announcement? Do you believe Kamala Harris will end up defeating Donald Trump come November? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

