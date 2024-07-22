Stephen A Smith Reacts To Joe Biden Dropping Out Of The Presidential Race

DALLAS, TEXAS - JUNE 12: ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith reports before Game Three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on June 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Stephen A is everywhere.

Stephen A Smith has been quite vocal about politics as of late. Although he has a strong distaste for Donald Trump, he has also had his own issues with President Joe Biden. Overall, he has felt as though Biden is not of a strong or sound mind and therefore, should not be running. This analysis was especially common after Biden's horrific debate performance against Trump about a month ago. On Sunday, Joe Biden announced that he would be stopping his Presidential campaign. Moreover, he even endorsed Kamala Harris to take his place.

Following this news, Stephen A Smith was spotted out and about at a park by reporter Joshua Needelman. Smith was subsequently asked to give his thoughts on all of this. “It was long overdue. … On the Democratic side, it’s time for everyone to get behind Kamala Harris," Smith stated. Needless to say, his thoughts on the topic are pretty clear. Having said that, Kamala Harris may have some issues getting all of the support necessary. As you can imagine, some Democrats see the nomination as for the taking, especially with the polls not being extremely favorable towards Harris.

Stephen A Smith Gives His Take

No matter what, this is going to be a divisive issue. Harris was part of the Biden administration and will have to defend some of the administration's decisions if she is the nominee. Overall, it is going to be a tough task ahead for the former California senator. Only time will tell whether or not she can secure the nomination and subsequently defeat Donald Trump.

Let us know what you think of this take from Stephen A., in the comments section down below. Did you expect the President to step out of the race? Do you believe that Kamala Harris can defeat Donald Trump, or will another candidate need to step in? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of the latest current events.

