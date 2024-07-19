Stephen A Smith Delivers Surprising Reaction To Amber Rose's RNC Speech

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Five
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 25: Commentator Stephen A. Smith looks on prior to Game Five between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat in the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 25, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
You might be surprised by Stephen A's take.

Stephen A Smith has been known for years when it comes to dishing out hot takes on the biggest topics in sports. However, he is also someone who speaks quite frequently as it pertains to the political sphere. Overall, he has had some right-wing opinions as of late. Although he remains a staunch critic of former President Donald Trump. With Joe Biden showing signs of decline, Stephen A has been quite critical of the current President. That said, no one knows which way Smith will be voting come November.

During the most recent episode of his show, Smith weighed in on Amber Rose speaking at the Republican National Convention. Both Republicans and Democrats were critical of Amber Rose's appearance. Some felt like it made no sense to have her there considering Trump is using her as a bridge to the black community, and Rose herself has proclaimed to not be black. Furthermore, she used to be firmly against Donald Trump but out of nowhere, has changed her opinions.

Stephen A Smith Gives His Take

Regardless, Stephen A was quite complimentary of her speech. In the clip above, he noted how she spoke about inflation and shopping, which is something that hits home. Smith also believes that her millions of followers will resonate with the message and vote for Trump. Finally, Smith said Trump knows exactly what he is doing by bringing her on stage. Whether or not she actually gives the candidate more votes, remains to be seen.

Let us know what you think of these remarks from Stephen A. Smith, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that he is right about the speech given by Amber Rose? Do you think this helps Donald Trump get voters? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and even your favorite personalities.

