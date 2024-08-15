Stephen A Smith Calls Out Kamala Harris

Stephen A Smith has a lot of political takes.

Stephen A Smith is someone who has been very clear about his political views. Overall, he has some liberal takes, and some conservative ones. He fancies himself as a centrist independent who has voted for Democrats and has also voted for Republicans. However, when it comes to the most recent election, it remains to be seen where he will lean. Although he hates Donald Trump, he does have some criticisms of Kamala Harris.

On his show, Stephen A spoke about how Harris is only doing rallies and has yet to do an interview. He believes she is hiding and that she needs to tell the American People what her platform is. "We've had one week, two weeks, three weeks and one day since Joe Biden stepped aside," Smith began. "The only damn place we've seen Kamala Harris is at pep rallies. What's up? Somebody gotta say something and it can't just be the conservatives. Right is right."

Stephen A Smith Speaks Out

"I'm talking to my sister here. Come on now. You're running for the presidency of The United States of America. You got my vote. You're running for the presidency of the United States of America. What you hiding for? And I mean hiding in plain sight. Somebody gotta say it. Somebody gotta say it," he continued. "Now, you can't be running for the presidency of the United States. Not one single press conference. Not one single one-on-one sit-down interview where somebody gets to question you about the questions that we ask. That's not fair. That's not fair."

Let us know what you think of these comments from Stephen A Smith, down below. Do you agree that Kamala Harris needs to start doing more interviews? Do you believe she has enough momentum to win the election in November? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on world events.