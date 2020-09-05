democrats
- PoliticsDemocrats Announce Hip-Hop Task Force With The Black Music Action CoalitionThe Congressional Hip-Hop Power and Justice Task Force aims to enforce legislation to defend the culture and its community.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsDemocrats Keep Control Of SenateAfter close victories in Nevada and Arizona, the Democratic Party breaks a historical trend of parties in power losing representation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBill Maher Suggests Joe Biden & Barack Obama Need To Get Married For Democrats To Win 2024 ElectionMaher predicts that Biden won't win the next election if he runs.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsPresident Biden Announces Another Student Debt Relief Extension Amidst BacklashIn a recent announcement, President Biden confirms that he will extend the student debt relief another 90 days. By Brianna Lawson
- PoliticsCardi B Receives Support From The GOP After Political BacklashCardi B is tired of people ganging up on her over political opinions.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsMatthew McConaughey Is "Making Calls" For Potential Run For Texas Gov.: ReportMatthew McConaughey is "making calls" regarding a run for governor of Texas, according to a new report.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTwo Lead Attorneys Depart From Donald Trump's Legal Team As Impeachment ApproachesDonald Trump's legal team lost two of its leading attorneys with his impeachment trial under two weeks away.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsFormer QAnon Follower Apologizes For Thinking Anderson Cooper Eats BabiesA former QAnon believer appeared on CNN to apologize for thinking Anderson Cooper eats babies.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsJoe Biden Continues To Push $1,400 Stimulus Checks, Despite GOP OppositionJoe Biden is continuing to push forward with $1,400 stimulus checks.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsBiden Says Georgia Election Vital For Third $2,000 Stimulus CheckJoe Biden pitched to Georgia voters that voting Democrat could lead to a third stimulus check worth $2,000.By Deja Goode
- PoliticsDonald Trump Says He Will Leave Office If Electoral College Votes For BidenTrump makes a very obvious statement. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsAOC Admits She Considered Quitting Politics Prior To ReelectionAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez admitted she considered not running for reelection prior to this election cycle.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearThe Gap Mercilessly Roasted Over Tone-Deaf "Unity" HoodieWith the election still uncalled, The Gap angered some Twitter users with their latest hoodie.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsFreeway Shows Appreciation For Joe Biden's Condolences After Son's Death"It means the world to me he chose to be here." Joe Biden sends his condolences after Freeway revealed the death of his son. By Aron A.
- PoliticsEminem Endorses Joe Biden With "Lose Yourself" AdFor the first time in his career, Eminem has licensed his music to use in a political campaign ad, lending "Lose Yourself" to Joe Biden's cause. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsIce Cube Responds To Congressman Claiming He Lied About Meeting DemsIce Cube asks Congressman Cedric Richmond to release the full Zoom video of their meeting. By Aron A.
- PoliticsDemocrats Hit Back About Ice Cube's Supposed CWBA ClaimFollowing Ice Cube's claims that the Democrats asked him to wait until post-election for CWBA talks, Representative Cedric Richmond claims the rapper was not painting an accurate picture. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Superbad" Cast To Hold Watch Party In Support Of Wisconsin DemocratsThe cast of "Superbad" are hosting a watch party to support Wisconsin Democrats.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureIce Cube Confirms He Assisted Trump Campaign With The "CWBA"Ice Cube responds after a Trump staffer says the former N.W.A artist helped in the construction of Trump's Platinum Plan.By Rose Lilah
- Pop CultureBillie Eilish Launches Initiative To Help Fans Register To VoteBillie Eilish is working to make sure her fans are registered to vote.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDonald Trump Says Democrats Only Chance At Winning "Is To Cheat On The Ballots"Donald Trump says the only chance Democrats have to win the election is to cheat.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsAOC Calls Out Democrats: "There’s No Going Back To Brunch" If Biden WinsAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez says "there’s no going back to brunch" for Democrats, even if Joe Biden wins the presidency.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsPolitical Group Tied To Kanye West's Campaign Sends Misinformation On Biden To VotersThis election will be crazy. By Karlton Jahmal