Russell Simmons Bashes Democrats In Post Endorsing RFK, Jr.

Russell Simmons spent decades as one of the great hip hop ambassadors. He co-founded one of the most important record labels in the genre's history, and put on more iconic artists that most. Simmons' reputation has dimmed greatly in the last decade, however. The Def Jam founder was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in 2017, and forced to step down from his position with the label. He's been a controversial figure ever since. And he added to the controversy on Thursday evening.

Russell Simmons took to Instagram to endorse Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s nomination for health secretary. The former Democrat is fully onboard with RFK, Jr., who operates under Republican President Donald Trump. He insisted, however, that health should not be a political issue. "This is not about Democrats or Republicans," Russell Simmons wrote. "It's about all my friends in my age group being sick and dying." He also cited RFK, Jr. as a lifelong friend. Simmons' attempt to depoliticize his endorsement took a left turn, though, when he began criticizing Democratic voters.

Russell Simmons Told His Critics To "Eat Fruit Loops"

The hip hop mogul claimed Democrats are no longer progressive. He claimed the Republican party has actually proven to be more progressive as of late because he believes they listen. "To my democratic friends who think I’m crazy," Russell Simmons added. "Liberals used to be progressive. Listening is a progressive trait but God bless you too." Simmons also made it clear he didn't care to argue or debate with those who felt he had betrayed his previous beliefs. "Those friends who attack me for having an opinion go eat some Fruit Loops," he added. "Ps im a promoter of health spiritual physical and mental and i want to question / challenge our health care system."

This is not the first time Russell Simmons has drawn criticism for a social media statement. He also caught a lot of heat for defending Diddy when accusations against the Bad Boy founder were being released to the public. "Watching our brothers fall is hurtful," he said in March Instagram video. "Having everybody get together and laugh at our brother’s fall or supporting the tearing down of our brothers is tough." Simmons isn't likely to win back day one fans with either statement.