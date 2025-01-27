Russell Simmons Allegedly Owes Even More Money To Accusers Over Settlements

Russell Simmons apparently owes even more money to various accusers who he reached settlements with than we thought, according to AllHipHop. For those unaware, you might've heard that multiple female plaintiffs who previously accused him of sexual misconduct now claim that he has not fulfilled his payments as part of their signed settlements from years ago. The most recent cases that emerged concerned alleged victims Alexia Norton Jones and Toni Sallie, to whom the embattled music executive owes about $3 million in total, with Sallie's settlement in particular taking up a big chunk of that debt that they both are alleging.

Now, according to reported court documents in New York, it seems like Russell Simmons actually owes over $9.1 million in allegedly unfulfilled settlement payments to various plaintiffs and sexual misconduct accusers. These also include agreements with Sil Lai Abrams, Sherri Abernathy, and Wendy Carolina Franco. All the women took it upon themselves to file judgement confessions in the Supreme Court of New York County in order to try to get these payments as fast as possible and also claim the applicable interest generated by these payments, the lack thereof, or their lateness.

Russell Simmons In 2014

It's important to note that in applicable cases, Russell Simmons did not admit wrongdoing in his various settlements with these women and accusers. Also, many continue to accuse him of hiding from judgement and legal action in Bali, which has no extradition treaty with the United States and where one alleged victim claimed he's hiding from justice. Simmons denies this notion, as he posited that he often travels back to the States, and he continues to deny any wrongdoing in these cases despite the many years and stories that have irrevocably shaped the world's perception of him.

With all that said, though, hip-hop continues to look back at his work and at all that Russell Simmons did for the genre in its early days, for better or worse. We will see whether or not these plaintiffs get the payments they deserve, if this spirals into more legal action, or if he takes more accountability for his alleged crimes in the near future.