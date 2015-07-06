late
- MusicLil Wayne Arrives Late To Metro Metro Festival, Performs For Only 15 MinutesLil Wayne only performed for a short time after arriving late to the music festival.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTrippie Redd Fans Demand Refund After Late ConcertHis most recent album "MANSION MUSIK" is projected to sell 55k copies in its first week.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLoni Love Says Tiffany Haddish Is Right About Nicki MinajLoni Love says Nicki Minaj was late to her appearance on "The Real", co-signing Tiffany Haddish's alleged leaked audio from Clubhouse.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKeyshia Cole Apologizes For Verzuz LatenessAfter drawing heat from fans over her tardiness to the Verzuz stage, Keyshia Cole took a moment to apologize for her lack of punctuality. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureBeyoncé & Jay-Z Arrived Late To Golden Globes, Brought Own Ace Of Spades BottlesThe event was sponsored by Moët. By Noah C
- MusicWas Summer Walker Hanging With Drake The Reason For Her Toronto Show Delay?Is that an excusable offense? By Noah C
- MusicCardi B Reportedly Arrived Four Hours Late To Fashion Nova Launch PartyNeedless to say, people weren't pleased. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKanye West & Kim Almost Shunned For Being Late To Chance The Rapper's WeddingKanye and Kim had to watch from the sidelines for a bit.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLauryn Hill Stuns London Audience, Arrives On Time & Delivers The Goods Old SchoolMs. Hill is back on.By Zaynab
- MusicDrake Submitted "Going Bad" Verse A Few Hours Before "Championships" DroppedWayno tells his co-hosts at "Every Struggle" about Drake's legendary tardiness.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West's Eccentric Studio Behavior Recalled By Female Producer, Catherine MarksA not so classic case of "hurry up and wait."By Zaynab
- Music2Pac's Estate Unveils "Greatest Hits" Merch CollectionTupac's estate has got enough bank to split.By Devin Ch
- MusicFoxy Brown Responds To NYFW Debacle: "We Were Handed A Handwritten, Undated, Check"Foxy Brown is decisively eloquent in her response to NYFW designer LaQuan Smith.By Devin Ch
- MusicLauryn Hill Cancels Anniversary Tour Dates After Upsetting Failure In TorontoSome dates have been postponed while others were completely canceled.By Zaynab
- MusicLauryn Hill Left Toronto Fans Upset With Delayed & Poor PerformanceToronto is not pleased with Lauryn Hill. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJaden Smith Halts "SYRE: The Electric Album" Streaming Release Due To RemasteringJaden still has work to do. By Chantilly Post
- NewsLil Peep's Unreleased Song "Sex With My Ex" Now AvailableA previously unreleased Lil Peep song has made its way onto streaming services.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosBlac Youngsta Goes For A Darker Vibe In "Late" VideoBlac Youngsta is gloomy in the visuals for "Late."By Alex Zidel
- MusicTwitter Roasts Lauryn Hill For Arriving Extremely Late To Her ConcertLauryn Hill showed up three hours late to her concert last night and Twitter won't let her hear the end of it.By hnhh
- NewsLauryn Hill Explains Why She's Often Late To ConcertsLauryn Hill explains her punctuality issues when it comes to performing: "I don't have an on/off switch." By Angus Walker
- NewsLauryn Hill Was 2 Hours Late To Her Concert, And The Internet Won't Let It GoTwitter is having a field day with this one.By Trevor Smith
- NewsNicki Minaj Was 2 Hours Late To Her Wireless Festival SetNicki Minaj suffered some crazy plane delays, but still made it to Wireless for a last minute performance.By Trevor Smith