Trippie Redd fans are demanding a refund after a Richmond, Virginia concert on Sunday night (January 22) went sour. Moreover, this news comes on the heels of his most recent album, MANSION MUSIK. While the album got its fair share of energetic praise and disappointed criticism, its first week sales numbers share a more objective story.

Furthermore, MANSION MUSIK is expected to move 55,000 album equivalent units in its first week. Many on social media claim that this equals around half a million U.S. dollars. Still, a few people seem quite disappointed with these numbers, as they always tend to be. “Bro had 60 features on it but couldn’t even crack 60k he done for,” one user commented on DJ Akademiks’ Instagram post with the projection.

However, fans are probably more mad at the Ohio MC’s recent concert antics, even if they probably aren’t fully his fault. Reportedly, Trippie’s Sunday night show at the Rehab in Richmond, Virginia caused many to demand a refund. Moreover, fans claim that doors opened at 10pm and he didn’t show up until 3am. One particular TikTok clip floating around social media said that the rapper “had no stage presence at all.”

Even though this show probably won’t net Trippie any more sales, hopefully it’s an exception to his live performances. Still, MANSION MUSIK‘s perceived underwhelming performance can’t be completely owed to the “Miss The Rage” artist. Furthermore, a lot of people expressed disappointment with the features on the project, including star streamer Kai Cenat.

Moreover, his reaction to Lil Baby’s verse on the Future-assisted track “FULLY LOADED” went viral for its hilarity. In fact, Baby’s another artist facing strong claims of mid on the Internet at the moment. However, with both artists still keeping their core fans in the palm of their hand, the hate will likely dissipate with time.

Fans were chanting refund and saying a recent Trippie Redd concert was 0/10. pic.twitter.com/3qkqmIV5dP — hy (@TheMindOfHY) January 24, 2023

