Twitch streamer Kai Cenat went viral recently for his hilarious reaction to Lil Baby’s verse on Trippie Redd’s new album, MANSION MUSIK. While Cenat’s popularity and charisma is undoubtable, many took a particular liking to his reaction this time around. Furthermore, the streamer reacted to the track “FULLY LOADED” with Trippie Redd, Lil Baby, and Future.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Kai Cenat attends TwitchCon 2022 on October 08, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Moreover, clips surfaced online on Saturday (January 21) that see YouTube’s “Streamer Of The Year” struggling with Baby’s verse. Also you can see that Kai focused on the lyrics on this track, and tried his best to react accordingly.

However, he found the verse to be… strange, at the very least. Before diving in, here are some of the lyrics in question. “I’m just tryna vibe here, go to night when that shroom hit / Why you tellin’ lies? You know that you a b***h / hmm, hmm, she want another piece / Ooh, ooh, she want another piece.”

“What the f**k, bro?” he expressed after pausing the track. “You know my expectations is here,” holding his hand above his head. “Did you just moan in the mic?” Moreover, Cenat wore a pretty confused expression all throughout. In fact, he even recoils comically at certain points. However, there is a point where he sits upright, waiting for some greatness, but it seems he didn’t feel the track. Of course, the It’s Only Me rapper is one of the top dogs right now, so there’s likely more greatness to come.

Still, the streamer and Baby linked up in the past, so his comments most likely didn’t come from a malicious place.

“Kai face look like he tryna translate the word Lil Baby Saying,” one viewer commented. Another tweeted “Bro Kai is funny Af I been saying that about Lil Baby Since ‘Hey.'” Even with their relationship in mind, reactions ran rampant. “That verse trash @lilbaby4PF. He know he could’ve done better. I rock wit him too!!” a Twitter user wrote.

Kai Cenat revealed that Lil Baby will appear as a guest on his stream today pic.twitter.com/VaeyX5rWcs — Dexerto (@Dexerto) October 19, 2022

Still, what did you think of Kai Cenat’s reaction to Lil Baby’s verse on Trippie Redd’s MANSION MUSIK? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments and check out more reactions down below. Also, as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest viral pop culture moments.

Please someone translate that verse to me — DIZZY (@DIZZYDWARFFFF) January 22, 2023

That was that last minute rush verse. That, I don’t feel like doing this song verse. Haha — SIR WILL (@IAMSIRWILL) January 22, 2023

Niggas out here really trying to tell you how fire 🔥that was like💀 pic.twitter.com/ylSu483xsK — 💀Biggie Mane (@BiggieMane1) January 22, 2023

Man lil baby fell off so bad he turned into a mumbler bro needs a drake feature to bring him back — MO (@mgkmoo) January 22, 2023

Hearing lil baby miss for the first time genuinely hurts pic.twitter.com/iKfrlSe3sQ — Theg (@Theg223) January 22, 2023

