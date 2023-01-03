Kai Cenat is no stranger to going viral. The YouTube sensation found himself in the midst of yet another couple’s quarrel on New Year’s Eve. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his girlfriend, Ella Bands, got into a heated argument during the new year celebration, as Cenat stood in between them with a confused look.

Fans noticed Kai’s muddled expression and instantly turned it into a viral meme. One fan reacted, “Kai Cenat looked lost when A Boogie and Ella Bands started arguing at his New Year’s party.”

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 22: Ella Bands and A Boogie wit da Hoodie attend Los Angeles Lakers v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on January 22, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

Another tweeted, “Kai Cenat was not ready for A Boogie And Ella Bands Baby Mama drama during his party.” No word on what sparked the argument between the “Drowning” rapper and girlfriend. However, this isn’t the first time Cenat has been caught up in a hip hop couple’s spat.

Back in November, his Twitch livestream with Blueface and Chrisean Rock became an instant viral moment. At one point in the interview, Chrisean picked up a folding chair and threw it at Cenat’s wall, leaving a large hole. Elsewhere in the episode, the tumultuous couple forcibly remove Kai from his chair so that the “Thotiana” rapper can sit in it.



The way Chrisean Rock man handled Kai cenat out his own chair so blueface could sit in the chair 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jnsbO9Jami — ney 👸🏾 (@youENVYney) November 22, 2022

Aside from the the couple chaos, Cenat’s year was full of wins. In October 2022, he became the most subscribed Twitch streamer at the time. That same month, he fulfilled another dream by purchasing his mom a brand home. “I officially accomplished the ONE goal I’ve always dreamed of as a kid,” he tweeted. “Moving my family out of the hood. Now I’m here closing on my Mom’s first house OF MANY at the age of 20. BLESSINGS.”

The 21-year old star is also in talks to have his very own Fortnite Tournament. See more reactions to Kai Cenat’s viral reaction below.