Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship is a tumultuous one. The controversial couple has been making their rounds in promotion of their new Zeus show Crazy In Love. The latest stop on their promo tour was a sit down with Kai Cenat on his Twitch streaming series.

At one point in the interview, Chrisean picked up a folding chair and threw it at Cenat’s wall. The flying chair wound up leaving a hole in Kai’s wall. A visibly astounded Kai exclaimed, “You just put a hole in my wall. God, you just put a hole in my wall.”

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 04: Chriseanroc and Blueface attend Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

A tipsy Chrisean apologized for throwing the chair. But she was not bothered by the hole in the wall. “My bad,” she stated. “You rich, you can get it fixed.” Elsewhere in the episode, Blueface and Chrisean Rock forcibly remove Kai from his chair so that the “Thotiana” rapper can sit in it. But the action didn’t end there. Chrisean went on to up one of Kai Cenat’s friends before slamming him into a couch.

Blueface was released from jail earlier this week after being arrested for attempted murder. According to Las Vegas police, Blueface shot at a man outside a Las Vegas club on October 8. Footage of the incident was captured on camera. Blueface was released earlier this week on $50,000 bail.

The way Chrisean Rock man handled Kai cenat out his own chair so blueface could sit in the chair 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jnsbO9Jami — ney 👸🏾 (@youENVYney) November 22, 2022

The rapper was allegedly shot the man over a bad joke. According to TMZ, Blueface and his entourage were Euphoric Gentle’s Club last month. The crew became upset after the man jokingly suggested that the rapper was engaging with “some females in a cheap vehicle.”

Kai Cenat with Chrisean Rock and Blueface is comedy 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WOkuyKPoSN — Domain ➐ (@domainsdomain) November 22, 2022

Despite the arrest, Chrisean assured fans that she would be standing by her man. During an Instagram Live session, she opened up to fans about the rapper’s recent arrest. “Stop playing with me. For everyone saying it’s a sign to leave — what the fuck is you talking about, bro? N***a, stop playin’. N***a never left me when I went in,” she said. “I’m going to court tomorrow and that’s all that matters. He comin’ home.”

Check out the couple’s chaotic interview above.