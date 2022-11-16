The latest episode of Blueface’s saga has taken an unexpected turn. The rapper’s tumultuous relationship with Chrisean Rock is known for causing social media conversations. The on-again-off-again couple often centers themselves in controversies that pertain to their disturbing physical altercations. However, the debated toxicity of their romance was the least of worries after it was reported that Blueface was arrested in Las Vegas.

In a video, plainclothes officers manhandled the rapper, and quickly, Rock jumped online with distraught posts.

(Photo by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images)

Read More: Chrisean Rock Breaks Silence After Blueface Attempted Murder Arrest

Later, she surprised fans when she appeared on her Instagram Story alongside Wack 100. Blueface’s manager has repeatedly—and viciously—detailed his dislike of Rock, but in light of the circumstances, they showed solidarity.

“His family here is we got him Daddy coming home,” Rock wrote over the clip. Blueface is reportedly facing charges of attempted murder.

After Rock’s video circulated online and sparked discussions, the mother of Blueface’s two children surfaced. Jaidyn Alexis emerged with a screenshot of her call log, and It showed both the rapper and Wack 100 names throughout.

“Family? Plz be so fr [crying laughing emoji],” she wrote. “He know who to call… Who u see lock up the house? [crying laughing emoji].” Rock responded by questioning why she didn’t see Jaidyn in Vegas.

The public seems to be tired of the ladies going back and forth, however, Jaidyn received support. Many stood up for her, saying she shouldn’t be traveling to another state with a newborn.

Meanwhile, this tension has been ongoing and only seems to be intensifying. Check out the surveillance video of the shooting incident below.