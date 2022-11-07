Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship has been known to be a volatile one at best. With plenty of ups and downs, the couple seems to always be on the verge of either breaking up or getting married. In the midst of all their drama, somebody had the bright idea to start recording the daily happenings between the star-crossed lovers and turn it into a reality TV show.

While the series, titled Crazy In Love, has been receiving hype for weeks now, the official trailer was just released by the Zeus network and it showcases everything fans have been waiting so long to see.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend Daniels Leather Fashion Show Blue Moon on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Featuring the good, the bad, and plenty of the ugly, the project looks to be a rollercoaster of emotions viewers won’t soon forget. That said, a release date is still yet to be posted, with the trailer ending in nothing more than a “coming soon” teaser.

When it comes to reality TV, backlash is all but guaranteed and for Blue and Rock, it’s already begun rolling in. Fans have been criticizing the show for glorifying toxic relationships, with some claiming that the couple’s previous drama was all just a publicity stunt to further push their show.

That said, their relationship appears pretty authentic on social media. During a recent Instagram Live session, the couple answered questions from their fans while having a few drinks.

Chrisean may have gotten a bit carried away with her alcohol, as Blueface can be seen yanking a bottle away from his significant other’s hand after she seemingly falls over. It appeared to all be in good fun though, as the two continued to banter back and forth for the remainder of the live stream.

At one point, a viewer asked the “Thotiana” hitmaker if he would ever get Rock’s name tattooed on himself. After taking a couple of moments to think, he responded with “Sure, someday.”

Another follower asked “Sooo Blue, when is Chrisean gonna get a baby from you?” The reality starlet quickly responded with, “He’s trying to do it now.”

Check out the trailer for Zeus’ Crazy In Love series starring Blueface and Chrisean Rock below, and let us know what you think in the comments.