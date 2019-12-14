new series
- TVYung Miami's New Reality Show Reportedly Airing On BETAn official premiere date for "A Day in the Life of Miami" has yet to be announced.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Honors Kendrick Lamar On New "Monsters" Series"He checks every single box," Royce Da 5'9" claims.By Caroline Fisher
- TV50 Cent Dishes On New Eminem "8 Mile" Series50 Cent says the new series is going to be "huge."By Caroline Fisher
- TVSeth Rogen To Direct & Star In AppleTV+ SeriesSeth Rogen will be directing and starring in a new series for AppleTV+.By Cole Blake
- TVBlueface & Chrisean Rock’s “Crazy In Love” Reality Show Drops Trailer: WatchThe infamous couple’s drama will continue in the upcoming series.By Balen Mautone
- TVNew Marvel "Wonder Man" Series To Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen IIThe “Aquaman” actor is ready to make his debut in the Marvel comic universe. Will it be more “clown work,” like his time at the DCU? We’ll have to wait and see.By Balen Mautone
- TV"House Of The Dragon" Debuts As HBO's Biggest Series Premiere EverNearly 10 million people tuned into Sunday night's premiere – were you one of them?By Hayley Hynes
- TVDisney+ Reveals Liam Neeson Will Return For Upcoming "Star Wars" Animated Series"Obi-Wan Kenobi," a new Disney+ original, premiered on the streamer earlier this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Secrets Of Playboy" Series Reveals Hugh Hefner Would Host Weekly "Pig Nights" With Prostitutes & Celebs"Secrets of Playboy" premieres next Monday, January 24th.By Hayley Hynes
- TVWatch “The Proud Family” Become “Louder And Prouder” In New Trailer From Disney+Lizzo, Tiffany Haddish, Gabrielle Union, and more will be featured in the revival.By Hayley Hynes
- TVMarvel's "Hawkeye" Trailer Is HereJeremy Renner's Avenging archer finally gets his moment in the spotlight with the brand new trailer of upcoming series "Hawkeye." By Mitch Findlay
- TV50 Cent Producing "Unrapped" Series: "Hip Hop’s American idol"50 Cent has confirmed that he's executive producing "Unrapped," a new hip-hop reality series set to premiere on ABC.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFX's "Hip-Hop Uncovered" Trailer Features Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg & MoreSnoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Trick Trick, and more speak on the culture in the new trailer for the upcoming FX series "Hip-Hop Uncovered." By Mitch Findlay
- TV"The Book of Boba Fett" Series Teased In "The Mandalorian" Post-Credits SceneA post-credits scene in "The Mandalorian" hinted at an upcoming Boba Fett series for Disney+.By Cole Blake
- TVMarvel's "WandaVision" Scores Surreal & Fascinating TrailerThe new trailer for "WandaVision" provides an intriguing look at Marvel's daring and surreal new Disney+ series. By Mitch Findlay
- TVNicolas Cage's Joe Exotic Series Picked Up By AmazonNicolas Cage is set to star as Joe Exotic in a brand new television series.By Alexander Cole
- TVLil Dicky Reflects On Success Of "Dave" FX TV SeriesLil Dicky takes a moment to reflect on his first TV series, "Dave" on FX.By Rose Lilah
- TVWill Smith Launches New "Will From Home" Snapchat SeriesWill Smith will be here for you during Quarantine Season, with a new series coming to Snapchat.By Emani Bell
- TVNetflix Drops "Transformers: War For Cybertron" Series Trailer"Transformers: War for Cybertron" is upon us. By Dominiq R.
- TVSpongeBob Squarepants Is Officially Getting Prequel Series"Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years" will premiere on Nickelodeon in July. By Noah C
- HNHH TVMoneybagg Yo Explains The Importance Of Staying Fresh On "In My Bag"Moneybagg Yo is all about his dental hygiene.By Alexander Cole
- HNHH TVHoodrich Pablo Juan Proves Dental Hygiene Is A Priority In Inaugural "In My Bag" EpisodeHoodrich Pablo Juan is our first-ever guest on "In My Bag."By Alex Zidel
- TVNetflix Announces Upcoming Limited Series About SpotifyFor fans of "The Social Network."By Cole Blake