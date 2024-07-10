Kid Cudi Drops "DREAMS I SEE" In Accompaniment With A New Comic Issue

BYZachary Horvath170 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
kid cudi dreams i seekid cudi dreams i see
Cudi and his cohorts are releasing the third issue in the "Moon Man" series today.

There are a lot of multi-talents in the hip-hop field, but Kid Cudi might actually define that. The Clevelander can rap, sing, write, produce, and act. He really is a do-it-all sort of artist and he has shown that through his 15+ year career. Over the course of 2024 in particular, Kid Cudi is hard at work on a new project of the arts. If you are always tuned into to what the INSANO rapper is up to, you know that he is pumping out comic issues for his series called Moon Man. Today is the day that the third book drops. However, it is also the same as this new single from Kid Cudi called "DREAMS I SEE".

His plan has been to release a track when each new book is available. That way it allows the readers to have a soundtrack while they explore the story Cudi has created. Speaking of that, Moon Man is about how Ramon Townsend (main character) saves his team from a mission that turned dangerous in space. According to a Variety exclusive, Townsend would prefer to live a reclusive life. Unfortunately, that flies out the window and things change in a hurry. Kid Cudi did release the first single to this eventual full soundtrack called "BLACK OPS", featuring Denzel Curry. Early speculation on when that will drop as a project is sometime in 2025. Currently, two more issues in the Moon Man story are slated for release, with #5 coming September 11 and #4 on September 18.

Read More: Eminem Unveils Official Tracklist For "The Death Of Slim Shady"

Listen To "DREAMS I SEE" By Kid Cudi

Quotable Lyrics:

Smokin' on the sky, walk and take the ride
Say the boy's chosen, always chose for more
Said my mama worries 'bout her baby boy
Dunkin' on the evils, they creep in the night
Tell my friends "Don't worry, I'ma fly high"
You throwin' and you focused on a better life

Read More: DeMar DeRozan Addresses Cameo In Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Video

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
Kid Cudi Black Ops Denzel Curry New Song Stream Hip Hop NewsSongsKid Cudi & Denzel Curry Are Heroes On New Single "Black Ops": Stream5.8K
Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty ImagesSongs#TBT: Kid Cudi "Man On The Moon" Phase9.8K
Image via HNHHSongsIt's Yo Birthday: 30 Best Kid Cudi Tracks2.0K
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty ImagesSongsKid Cudi's Timeless Influence9.7K