Kid Cudi Drops "DREAMS I SEE" In Accompaniment With A New Comic Issue

Cudi and his cohorts are releasing the third issue in the "Moon Man" series today.

There are a lot of multi-talents in the hip-hop field, but Kid Cudi might actually define that. The Clevelander can rap, sing, write, produce, and act. He really is a do-it-all sort of artist and he has shown that through his 15+ year career. Over the course of 2024 in particular, Kid Cudi is hard at work on a new project of the arts. If you are always tuned into to what the INSANO rapper is up to, you know that he is pumping out comic issues for his series called Moon Man. Today is the day that the third book drops. However, it is also the same as this new single from Kid Cudi called "DREAMS I SEE".

His plan has been to release a track when each new book is available. That way it allows the readers to have a soundtrack while they explore the story Cudi has created. Speaking of that, Moon Man is about how Ramon Townsend (main character) saves his team from a mission that turned dangerous in space. According to a Variety exclusive, Townsend would prefer to live a reclusive life. Unfortunately, that flies out the window and things change in a hurry. Kid Cudi did release the first single to this eventual full soundtrack called "BLACK OPS", featuring Denzel Curry. Early speculation on when that will drop as a project is sometime in 2025. Currently, two more issues in the Moon Man story are slated for release, with #5 coming September 11 and #4 on September 18.

Listen To "DREAMS I SEE" By Kid Cudi

