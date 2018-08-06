comic book
- Pop CultureComic Book Characters That Deserve Their Own MoviesComic book movies aren't going anywhere, so who should star in them?By Zachary Roberts
- Pop CultureR. Kelly's Cellmate Illustrated Comic Depicting Their Friendship In JailA man that's currently in jail for threatening to kill government officials after the insurrection on Jan. 6th apparently made an unlikely connection with the embattled R&B star. By Aron A.
- TV"The Boys" Renewed For Third Season On Amazon PrimeThe Boys keep coming back. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDenzel Curry & Kenny Beats' "Unlocked" Getting Comic Book TreatmentDenzel Curry and Kenny Beats are gearing up to bring "Unlocked" to the wonderful world of comic books. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsDwight Howard Matches NBA Stars With Superhero Alter Egos: WatchLos Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard gives super hero alter egos to LeBron James, Chris Paul & other NBA Stars.By Kyle Rooney
- MoviesMarvel Issues "Black Widow" Comic To Coincide With The Upcoming FilmArriving one month before you get to watch Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in the anticipated standalone film.By Keenan Higgins
- EntertainmentMarvel Studios Announces "Avengers: Damage Control" Virtual Reality GameStep into the Avengers world. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentStan Lee Is Getting A Bronx Street Named In His HonorStan the Man lives onBy Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentThe Best Comic Book Shows Of All TimeThe comic shows that shaped generations. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentHBO Delivers Debut Trailer For "Watchmen" Television SpinoffDamon Lindelof gives himself carte blanche in the "Watchmen" trailer for his TV adaptation of the graphic novel.By Devin Ch
- LifeMarvel Was Most Popular Comic Book Publisher Of 2018 But DC Had Top ComicThe feud between Marvel and DC continues.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Captain Marvel" Trailer Hints At Brainwashing, Traitors, & Nick Fury's BackstoryThe plot thickens. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentStan Lee Will Be Tributed On Each Marvel Comic Cover In DecemberStan Lee will be remembered on each Marvel comic released next month.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" Sequel & Female Spin-Off Movie In DevelopmentMore Spider-Man.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicThe Weeknd Sued For Allegedly Stealing "Starboy" Comic Book From WriterThe Weeknd faces a lawsuit from a writer claiming he lifted "Starboy" comic book.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentStan Lee Already Filmed "Avengers 4" Cameo & OthersMarvel may have a vault of cameos. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentCaptain America Might Get An Ethnicity Or Sex Change Claims MCU Star Frank GrilloWho will be the next Captain America?By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentHugh Jackman Allows Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool To Hug Him As A Birthday Present"Just this once."By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMarvel's "Daredevil" Introduces New Villain "Agent Dex" At NY Comic ConDetails of a Daredevil nemesis named "Agent Dex" have come to light.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Venom" Breaks October Preview Record With $10 Million Opening Night"Venom" pulls big numbers on Thursday night previews. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentA "Supergirl" Movie Is In The Works"22 Jump Street" writer Oren Uziel will handle the script.By Trevor Smith