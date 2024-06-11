Metro Boomin Is Starting His Own Comic Book Series: Details

The first edition is dropping later this week.

In other news, Metro recently made headlines for partnering with the NBA for the 2024 Finals. His hit song with Future , "Runnin Outta Time," will soundtrack ESPN's social media channels and be run across partners for ESPN/ABC. Be on the lookout for further updates on Metro Boomin on HotNewHipHop.

“The Metroverse, a brainchild of Metro’s, has been exhilarating to work on from beginning to end,” added Frankel. “With Zero Zero’s mission to transcend boundaries, we really honed in on the most authentic storyline and visuals in each issue that complemented Metro’s raw superhero vision. I know his fans are going to go wild for this series!” Check out a trailer for the series below.

“It’s a dream come true, to have my own comic book The Metroverse on shelves,” Metro said in a statement. “Josh and Patrick helped bring my superhero vision to life on these pages with the talented Vasilis Lolos making it pop with incredible visuals. I can’t wait to share what we’ve created with my fans.”

Metro Boomin is launching his own comic book series, The Metroverse, with the first issue “The Rise" due for release later this week. He made the announcement in a press release on Tuesday. He's working on the project with Vasilis Lolos, who will handle art, Ryan Cady on dialogue, Fred Stresing for coloring, Micah Meyers with lettering and Vincent Kings for design & backup story. Additionally, Zero Zero founder Joshua Frankel will play the role of editor. the comic comes after Metro produced the chart-topping soundtrack for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , last year.

