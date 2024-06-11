Metro Boomin Is Starting His Own Comic Book Series: Details

Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - Arrivals
Metro Boomin at Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio held at Nya West on December 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Billboard via Getty Images)
The first edition is dropping later this week.

Metro Boomin is launching his own comic book series, The Metroverse, with the first issue “The Rise" due for release later this week. He made the announcement in a press release on Tuesday. He's working on the project with Vasilis Lolos, who will handle art, Ryan Cady on dialogue, Fred Stresing for coloring, Micah Meyers with lettering and Vincent Kings for design & backup story. Additionally, Zero Zero founder Joshua Frankel will play the role of editor. the comic comes after Metro produced the chart-topping soundtrack for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, last year.

“It’s a dream come true, to have my own comic book The Metroverse on shelves,” Metro said in a statement. “Josh and Patrick helped bring my superhero vision to life on these pages with the talented Vasilis Lolos making it pop with incredible visuals. I can’t wait to share what we’ve created with my fans.”

Metro Boomin & NAV Perform At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY.) NAV and Metro Boomin perform at the Sahara Stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts. Festival weekend 1 day 3 at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

The Metroverse, a brainchild of Metro’s, has been exhilarating to work on from beginning to end,” added Frankel. “With Zero Zero’s mission to transcend boundaries, we really honed in on the most authentic storyline and visuals in each issue that complemented Metro’s raw superhero vision. I know his fans are going to go wild for this series!” Check out a trailer for the series below.

Metro Boomin Announces "The Rise"

In other news, Metro recently made headlines for partnering with the NBA for the 2024 Finals. His hit song with Future, "Runnin Outta Time," will soundtrack ESPN's social media channels and be run across partners for ESPN/ABC. Be on the lookout for further updates on Metro Boomin on HotNewHipHop.

[Via]

