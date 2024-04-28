Metro Boomin Trolled By Drake Fans At Recent Concert: "I Heard That!"

A fan of Drake trolled Metro Boomin by shouting some of the lyrics to the Toronto rapper's diss track,

"Push Ups," at one of the producer's recent concerts. In a clip circulating on social media, an attendee to the show shouts out, "Metro, shut your ho ass up and play some drums." In response, Metro remarks, "I heard that," prompting celebration from the fan.

When Kurrco shared the clip on Twitter, many users found the move to be corny. "Goes from hating to celebrating like a child," one fan wrote. Another added: "Grown man was jumping up and down and giggling after shouting." Others praised Metro for having some fun with the moment.

Read More: Future & Metro Boomin Clowned By Drake Fans Over Tour Sales

Metro Boomin Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) NAV and Metro Boomin perform at the Sahara Stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival weekend 1 day 3 at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Metro started feuding with Drake by releasing the track, "Like That," on which Kendrick Lamar targets his former collaborator. Additionally, he platformed several artists who used their verses to diss Drake on his recent collaborations with Future, We Don’t Trust You, and We Still Don’t Trust You. They include The Weeknd, ASAP Rocky, and more. Drake responded with "Push Ups," earlier this month, and followed that up with the A.I.-assisted "Taylor Made Freestyle." Kendrick Lamar has still yet to fire back in their ongoing feud. Check out the fan's attempt to troll Metro Boomin below.

Drake Fans Troll Metro Boomin

Metro Boomin and Future will be embarking on a joint tour over the summer in celebration of their recent albums. After they announced the move, Drake's fans trolled them on social media for selling significantly fewer tickets than the It's All A Blur tour. Be on the lookout for further updates on Metro Boomin and Drake's feud on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Metro Boomin & Future Reveal Six-Week "WE TRUST YOU TOUR": Details

[Via]