Metro Boomin Trolled By Drake Fans At Recent Concert: "I Heard That!"

BYCole Blake446 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - Arrivals
Metro Boomin at Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio held at Nya West on December 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Billboard via Getty Images)

Metro Boomin had some fun with the moment.

A fan of Drake trolled Metro Boomin by shouting some of the lyrics to the Toronto rapper's diss track,
"Push Ups," at one of the producer's recent concerts. In a clip circulating on social media, an attendee to the show shouts out, "Metro, shut your ho ass up and play some drums." In response, Metro remarks, "I heard that," prompting celebration from the fan.

When Kurrco shared the clip on Twitter, many users found the move to be corny. "Goes from hating to celebrating like a child," one fan wrote. Another added: "Grown man was jumping up and down and giggling after shouting." Others praised Metro for having some fun with the moment.

Read More: Future & Metro Boomin Clowned By Drake Fans Over Tour Sales

Metro Boomin Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) NAV and Metro Boomin perform at the Sahara Stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival weekend 1 day 3 at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Metro started feuding with Drake by releasing the track, "Like That," on which Kendrick Lamar targets his former collaborator. Additionally, he platformed several artists who used their verses to diss Drake on his recent collaborations with Future, We Don’t Trust You, and We Still Don’t Trust You. They include The Weeknd, ASAP Rocky, and more. Drake responded with "Push Ups," earlier this month, and followed that up with the A.I.-assisted "Taylor Made Freestyle." Kendrick Lamar has still yet to fire back in their ongoing feud. Check out the fan's attempt to troll Metro Boomin below.

Drake Fans Troll Metro Boomin

Metro Boomin and Future will be embarking on a joint tour over the summer in celebration of their recent albums. After they announced the move, Drake's fans trolled them on social media for selling significantly fewer tickets than the It's All A Blur tour. Be on the lookout for further updates on Metro Boomin and Drake's feud on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Metro Boomin & Future Reveal Six-Week "WE TRUST YOU TOUR": Details

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Dior Homme : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2018-2019MusicFuture & Metro Boomin Clowned By Drake Fans Over Tour Sales14.6K
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ShowMusicMetro Boomin Addresses Rumors About Future & Drake Beef: "Stop Making Stuff Up For Engagement"9.6K
Dior Homme : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2018-2019MusicFuture & Metro Boomin's "Like That" Ft. Kendrick Lamar Headed For No. 1 Debut9.8K
New Look Wireless Birthday PartyMusicDrake Posts Larry O’Brien Trophy With His Notebook, Fans Think A Diss Track Is Coming5.3K