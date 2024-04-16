Metro Boomin & Future Reveal Six-Week "WE TRUST YOU TOUR": Details

Metro Boomin and Future have been on a dominant run in 2024 and they might be the ones having the best year in hip-hop so far. In a matter of a month, both trap superstars will most likely score two number one albums with WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU. Furthermore, the dynamic duo has held the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for three consecutive weeks with their explosive "Like That" collaboration featuring Kendrick Lamar. Now, Future and Metro are going for it all, announcing their WE TRUST YOU TOUR moments ago.

Multiple sources including Variety broke the news, as both Southern rap icons will embark on a six-week trek across North America. Live Nation, who hosts nearly every major tour, will be at the helm once again. Metro and Future will begin their journey on July 30 in Kansas City, Missouri, a fitting location for the producer to get things going. Other major cities such as Chicago, Atlanta, Toronto, Boston, Houston, Las Vegas, are in the mix too.

Read More: Drake Trolls Kendrick Lamar With Picture Of His Manager, Ponders When Diss Track Will Arrive

WE TRUST YOU TOUR Kicks Off This Summer

The final date of the tour will be on the tail-end of summer, ending on September 9 in Vancouver. As a bonus, Metro and Future's stop in Chicago is the lone festival show, being Lollapalooza. If you head to freebandz.com/wetrustyou, you will able to purchase tickets for any show you desire. They will take you Ticketmaster and you can fill out your information there. Tickets will be available starting with a Cash App Card presale. That starts tomorrow, Wednesday, April 17 and will be followed by the general onsale beginning Friday, April 19 starting at 10 a.m. local time.

What are your thoughts on Metro Boomin and Future announcing their WE TRUST YOU TOUR? Is the dynamic duo coming to your city at all and are you going to attend it? Do you think surprise guests will be showing up to shows throughout the set of dates? What album have you been bumping more lately and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Metro Boomin, Future, and their tour. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Latto Blasts Fans Calling Her Dad A Pedophile Over Alleged Age Gap With Rapper's Mom

[Via]