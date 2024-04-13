"WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU" Receives Early First Week Sales Projections

Metro Boomin and Future gave fans a bit of a stylistic curveball with their second album in less than a month with WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU. It had a lot of high expectations going in, after having to follow in the footsteps on WE DON'T TRUST YOU and its major hits. "Like That," "Type S***," "Cinderella," "Young Metro," and "We Don't Trust You," have proven to be the standouts and they are all pretty stellar trap cuts. But instead of giving another dosage of the initial album, it was a smart move for both artists to go in a different direction. But will WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU benefit from that in terms of sales projections?

The short answer is mostly yes. According to HipHopNMore, the early outlook for the album is looking to hover between 150-175K copies. For comparison, WE DON'T TRUST YOU sold a whopping 251,000 in its debut, which was the largest opening week at the time. If we are looking at this on face value, it would appear that fans enjoy the more aggressive and dark tracks from Metro and Future.

Read More: Young Thug Jams To Music In Court Video, Fans Wonder What He’s Listening To

WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU Will Most Likely Go No. 1

But this is just after the album being out for almost two full days. We still have five days or so remaining before we get a better idea. Regardless, WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU should still see a number one debut on the charts, especially with not much being released over the weekend. If it does reach the top like its predecessor, Future will then have 10 top-charting LPs and Metro will reach five.

What are your thoughts on WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU so far and the sales projections? Do you think this is a reflection on the quality of the music, or some needing more time to appreciate it? What songs have you been messing with so far? Do you like Future over these kinds of beats and would you want to hear more if it in the future? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Metro Boomin, Future, and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Drake's Leaked Diss Track Is Real, DJ Akademiks Seemingly Confirms

[Via]