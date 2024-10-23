Kid Cudi Pulls From A Nostalgic Era For "The Moon Man Survives"

Cudi's soundtrack project will be out sometime next year.

Kid Cudi is an artist and multi-talented one at that. Throughout his musical career he's moved into other areas of entertainment including acting and now comic books. The Cleveland native partnered with Image Comics to release his first ever series called Moon Man. It launched at the very end of January this year and there's going to be seven issues in total. As of today, Scott Mescudi is on the fifth comic and its available now here. The final book will be out on January 15, 2025, and coincidentally, that is potentially when the soundtrack for Moon Man will arrive. It just says 2025 on the annotation, but we wouldn't be surprised if it dropped that month or soon after.

He has been teasing this accompanying project since the start of this comic book venture and we are four tracks deep now. That is accurate as of just a few hours ago because Kid Cudi has delivered "THE MOON MAN SURVIVES." The premise of the comics are about a man wanting to live a normal life after a failed mission to the moon. However, the complete opposite happens throughout the story and those themes pop up in this track here. Cudi's character, Ramon, struggles to be well at times. But on "THE MOON MAN SURVIVES," it seems that he's a strong individual who is able to overcome setbacks. Fans appreciate the track for its message, but also because of the era it's pulling from. It seems it's from the Indicud sessions and it was recorded during a rough period in his life. If you have heard that project, you'll be able to pick up on the similarities quickly. Its classic Cudi and in the best way.

"The Moon Man Survives" - Kid Cudi

Quotable Lyrics:

No sleep, what you gonna do?
When the demons that haunt you come knock on your door
Hmm
Searching for smiles every day of the month
Misery needs a switch-er-up
On this quest, no clue just what I’m looking for

