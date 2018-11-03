comic books
- Pop CultureImage Comics Teases New Series That Is "Breaking Bad" Meets "Star Wars"Will you be reading?By Arielle London
- Movies"Joker" Officially One Of The Most Profitable Comic Book Movies"Joker" continues to rack up accomplishments.By Milca P.
- MusicDMC On "Your Mom's House": Interview Details His Past As A Bullied Honor Roll StudentDMC didn't care much about music before the seventh grade.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesMarvel Offering Free Copies Of "Black Panther" Comics For Black History MonthDigital copies of "Black Panther" comics are up for grabs.By Milca P.
- Entertainment"Deadpool 3" Will Retain Its R-Ratedness Despite Disney TakeoverDisney promises a small margin of error in their branding efforts over "Deadpool 3."By Devin Ch
- Gaming"Batman: Arkham Crisis" Rumored To Be In DevelopmentThe Dark Knight returns?By Karlton Jahmal
- LifeMarvel Was Most Popular Comic Book Publisher Of 2018 But DC Had Top ComicThe feud between Marvel and DC continues.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentWhy Are Superhero Movies Bigger Now More Than Ever?We examine the comic book movie madness.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentKevin Feige Reveals "Avengers: Endgame" Title Was Planned Before Filming "Infinity War"Feige's plan is flawless. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentBest Comic Book Villains Of All TimeVillains galore. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment10 Hip-Hop Artists With Dope Super Hero AliasesComics x Hip-HopBy Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesIron Man Gravestone Approved By Marvel For Young Fan That Died Of CancerMarvel granted the wish of a huge Iron Man fan who died of cancer.By Alexander Cole
- Entertainment"Avengers" Directors Think X-Men & Deadpool Will Join MCUDeadpool is the perfect Avenger. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentStan Lee Will Be Tributed On Each Marvel Comic Cover In DecemberStan Lee will be remembered on each Marvel comic released next month.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKevin Feige Remembers Stan Lee With An Emotional Message For FansLee left so many impressions. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentBill Maher Takes Shots At Stan Lee & Comic Lovers, Gets Blasted By The Internet"Bill Maher sure didn’t mind taking that check to appear in Iron Man 3 tho"By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentStan Lee's Final Video Message Of Gratitude: "I Love My Fans"Stan Lee called attention to his fans right before his passing.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentStan Lee's 1968 Pro Civil Rights Column Resurfaces After His DeathStan used his platform to fight for equality. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentAll The Marvel Netflix Shows, RankedWhere do "The Defenders" rank for you?By Karlton Jahmal