Kid Cudi Follows Through With Release Of Chip Tha Ripper Collab "DONT WORRY"

Kid Cudi made a promise to fans earlier this month about releasing some new music. "DONT WORRY SEPT 18TH", the Cleveland, Ohio native said on September 3 via X (formerly Twitter). Attached was a minute and change snippet of that exact song. This track has been floating around the internet for a little bit, with earlier variants of it including a long-time collaborator Chip Tha Ripper. As you can see in the aforementioned tweet, Kid Cudi had plans to drop "DONT WORRY" tomorrow. However, he decided to treat his supporters a day early because it's out now on YouTube. It has an accompanying music video too, which looks to be filmed in New York.

Before the shots roll, a heartfelt message appears from The Cudster. In it, he thanks the citizens from there for being so welcoming early on in his music career. He writes, "I moved to NY in 2004. Over the years it became my second home. To the people of NY, this is my love letter to you. Thank you for always making me feel like family. I love you endlessly, enjoy. - Scott". Then, it transitions into the hyped track and it delivers in a multitude of ways. Kid Cudi really brings back the first Man On The Moon era with "DONT WORRY". From the sticky and spacey melody the instrumental creates, to the passionate rapping and singing from both MCs, it really hits you in the nostalgia bone. What's also great about this release is that Cudi did tease a potential album for the fall, which would make it his third LP of the year. That time is approaching quickly, so hopefully that comes to fruition.