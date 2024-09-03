Kid Cudi Drops Snippet And Release Date For New Single "Don't Worry"

Sounds like classic Cudder to us.

Kid Cudi is making good on his claims. The rapper turned the heads of fans in August when he revealed that he had already finished his next album. He recorded the album during the recovery process for his broken leg, and told Twitter followers that they should expect to hear it sometime in the fall. "I got my next album finished and I really cant wait for y'all to get a taste," he wrote. Well, now that fall is rapidly approaching, Kid Cudi is gearing up for release. The rapper has confirmed that the lead single for the untitled album will drop on September 18.

The single in question is titled "Don't Worry." Kid Cudi uploaded a snippet to his Twitter on September 2nd, and it has a classic Man on the Moon sound. The production is spacey and minimal, while Cudi can be heard using his signature sing-song flow. There's a propulsive quality to the song that is undeniable, especially when the chorus kicks in. Kid Cudi has a stellar single loaded, and if earlier versions of "Don't Worry" are considered, then there's a good chance that King Chip will also appear on the song. Chip is not listed on the Kid Cudi link. That said, the duo previewed the song on Instagram Live on August 28.

Kid Cudi's Teased An Album Release In The Fall

Kid Cudi and King Chip, of course, have a legendary partnership dating back over a decade. Cudi has continued to work with Chip on standout songs like "Brothers" and "Just What I Am." The latter is the most famous, due in large part to King Chip's iconic opening verse. "Don't Worry" has the potential to join this esteemed list. Kid Cudi has been on a creative roll the last couple years, and it's in large part due to a shift in ambition. The rapper credited artists like Kendrick Lamar for expanding his musical horizons, and leading him down more adventurous paths with his last release, INSANO.