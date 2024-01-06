Kid Cudi Voices His Frustrations With Juice WRLD's Team After "INSANO" Collaboration Falls Through

In just about a week, Cleveland, Ohio rapper and singer Kid Cudi, will be dropping his 10th project, INSANO. Over the past couple of weeks, we have received some exciting updates on the details of the project. We have come to learn the feature list, producing credits, as well as the release date. Fans can expect the album to hit all streaming platforms on Friday, January 12, presumably at midnight. So far, quite a few singles have been rolled out.

Cudi put out a two-pack on Soundcloud, "ILL WHAT I BLEED/MOST AIN'T DENNIS." We also got "PORSCHE TOPLESS," as well as "AT THE PARTY" with two of several guests Travis Scott and Pharrell Williams. The hitmaker is also including Pusha T, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Yachty, and ASAP Rocky. Juice WRLD was going to make the cut too. But, according to HipHopDX, it looks like that fell through.

Kid Cudi Calls Out Juice WRLD's Estate, But Things Seem To Be OK?

Cudster put out a tweet that read, "Hey gang, so I never heard back from Juice team, they said we could use it on my album and they would use it on his, but his team went ghost when we reached out and its been months so it wont be on the deluxe. I tried but u know, whatever [shrugging emoji] not me." However, the master hummer posted an Instagram story screenshot from Peter Jideonwo. He is Juice's former manager but is still involved with his team.

Peter replied to Cudi, saying, "Song is cleared for @kidcudi but since it's on the party never ends [Juice's next album] it can’t come out till the release. It can be added to [Cudi's] album after that happens since his album has to come out now." He goes on, "No one is ignoring or not responding to him. He knows this information and that's the deal." The rapper was made aware of this by a random Twitter user and it seems all things are good now. Cudi writes back, "First me hearin this. Never was told it cant come out til his album does. Thats cool tho. We have answers. Power of a tweet." So, maybe we will get it after all? We will have to wait and see.

