Kid Cudi Claims Hip-Hop Twitter Account Lacks "Frequency" After Criticizing "INSANO"

Kid Cudi just dropped off his new album INSANO, and it is currently getting some mixed reviews. Overall, this has been the case throughout the rapper's entire career. Not everyone is a fan of his sound, and he has simply had to deal with that. However, he hasn't always dealt with this the correct way. He loves to go back and forth with fans on Twitter, and that happened last night. Below, you can see that a hip-hop Twitter account called "Jah Talks Music" had some criticisms of the new project.

"I’m sorry but I just don’t see the appeal for this album," the Twitter user said. "I like Cudi and always have, but for an album that went for a more “fun” direction, it fell flat and felt boring for me But I know a lotta people are liking it, maybe this just ain’t for me." While these criticisms were fairly tame and subjective, Cudi opted to respond. Below, you will see that Cudi claims the fan is not "on frequency." Furthermore, he seemed to be name-searching based on how the account never even tagged him.

Kid Cudi Pleads His Case

"Its ok if u dont like this one. But u are in the minority," Cudi said. "Idk if u noticed, but mad people have nothing but awesome things to say about the production, the songs, my energy, how happy I sound, all that. So to hear u say these things, it just lets me know ur not on frequency. And Like I said thats fine. But if were talkin opinions, I think ur dead wrong my friend." Many of Cudi's fans were a bit annoyed with his response, noting that the tweet wasn't worthy of one in the first place.

