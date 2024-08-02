Kid Cudi Reveals His Next Album Is Done And Teases Release Date

Cudder has been hard at work.

Kid Cudi has had a difficult summer. The rapper broke his foot during his raucous Coachella show, and was sidelined for months as a result. He's provided updates on his progress via social media, including a July 30 confirmation that he could walk again. Evidently, Kid Cudi made a point of being productive during his recovery. The rapper got on Twitter on August 1 to announce that he went full Biggie and recorded an album while he was injured. Better still, the album is already completed.

"I'm so hype," he wrote on Thursday morning. "I got my next album finished and I really cant wait for yall to get a taste." If the confirmation of a brand new Kid Cudi album wasn't enough, the rapper hinted at a release date right around the corner. "Maybe this Fall," he added. Fans were overjoyed by the news, and Cudi retweeted some of the most excited reactions on his timeline. He also clarified that he's not taking a break when it comes to recording. A user questioned whether the rapper was still on a hiatus, and he got back at him by tweeting: "U talkin bout when I said that 2 years ago?? Ive dropped 3 albums since."

Kid Cudi Originally Announced An Album For 2026

Kid Cudi has a point. He's been a busy man throughout this decade. Ever since his Kanye West collab, Kids See Ghosts, in 2018, the rapper has been dropping critically acclaimed albums. Man on the Moon III: The Chosen lived up to the hype of the first two installments in 2020. Entergalactic and INSANO did well with fans in 2022 and 2023, respectively. That's not even counting the INSANO (Nitro Mega) release that dropped in February. Kid Cudi is on a creative roll, and it sounds like he's keeping the momentum going.

Those who have kept up with Cudi, however, may be surprised to learn that he's eyeing a fall release date. The rapper claimed he was 80% done with his next album in February, but asserted that it wouldn't be released until 2026. "It’ll be out in 2026," he tweeted. "As always, we’re takin it someplace new. Just wanted to let yall know, expect an album from me every other year." The broken foot may have played a role in the scheduling change, since Cudi originally planned to act in the coming year. He even has a role in the upcoming M. Night Shyamalan film Trap. Regardless of the cause, more Cudi music, and sooner, is change we can get behind.